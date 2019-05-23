Wide receiver Jayden Reed (87) is transferring from Western Michigan to Michigan State. (Photo: Scott W. Grau, Associated Press)

Jayden Reed made an immediate impact as a freshman at Western Michigan, leading the Broncos in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Now, he'll take those skills to East Lansing.

Reed announced Thursday on Twitter he's transferring to Michigan State. He will have to sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-foot, 170-pound product out of Naperville (Ill.) Central had 56 catches for 797 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season at Western Michigan, averaging 14.2 yards per catch. His season included four 100-yard games, including 137 yards and four touchdowns against Miami (Ohio).

Reed also returned kicks for the Broncos, averaging 17.9 yards on 12 punt returns, including a 93-yard return for touchdown, and 12.9 yards on nine kickoff returns.

He was named to the Football Writes Association of America Freshman All-America team and was a second-team all-Mid-American Conference selection.

He was a high-school teammate of quarterback Payton Thorne, who is part of Michigan State's 2019 recruiting class.