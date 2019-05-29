Michigan will play host to Creighton on Nov. 12, and Michigan State will travel to Seton Hall on Nov. 14 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, it was announced Wednesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan will play host to Creighton on Nov. 12, and Michigan State will travel to Seton Hall on Nov. 14 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, it was announced Wednesday.

Television information and tip-off time will be announced at a later date, with games appearing on FS1 or the Big Ten Network.

The matchups were first reported Tuesday.

It is the first time the Spartans have been part of the annual event, which matches up teams from the Big Ten and the Big East. This is the fifth season of the games and with Big Ten teams required to play in at least four, the Spartans will also be included in each of the next three seasons after 2019-20.

In the past, Michigan State was unable to play because of a conflict with the Champions Classic. But that game has been moved up a week, allowing the Spartans to participate in the Gavitt Games, named for Dave Gavitt, the founder of the Big East Conference.

Michigan State and Seton Hall have played three times with the Spartans winning all three. Michigan State beat Seton Hall, 68-64, on Dec. 22, 2001, at the Breslin Center. The lone meeting between the teams in New Jersey was a 72-57 MSU victory on Dec. 19, 2000, in the Jimmy V Classic. The first meeting was a 84-73 win for Michigan State on March 18, 1994, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in St. Petersburg, Fla.

MSU has an all-time record of 70-53 against teams that currently make up the Big East Conference.

In addition to the trip to Seton Hall, Michigan State will play Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 5 in New York and will be part of the Maui Invitational from Nov. 25-27. The Spartans also will play an opponent to be determined in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, likely to be played at home.

The Wolverines are 2-0 all-time against the Bluejays, with the last meeting taking place in the 2009 Old Spice Classic. Creighton is coming off a 20-15 season where it tied for third in the Big East with a 9-9 mark and won two NIT games.

Michigan is 1-1 in the Gavitt Games, losing at home to Xavier in the event’s inaugural year and pounding Villanova on the road last season.

Gavitt Tipoff Games

Monday, Nov. 11

► DePaul at Iowa

Tuesday, Nov.12

► Creighton at Michigan

► Minnesota at Butler

Wednesday, Nov. 13

► Villanova at Ohio State

► Purdue at Marquette

► Providence at Northwestern

Thursday, Nov. 14

► Michigan State at Seton Hall

► Penn State at Georgetown

Staff writer James Hawkins contributed; mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau