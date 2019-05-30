The Spartans will host Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, a game televised by FS1, and again will play under the lights the next week when they host Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State once again will open the season at night, but that game against Tulsa is far from the highlight after several kickoff times were announced on Thursday.

The Spartans will host Tulsa at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30, a game televised by FS1, and again will play under the lights the next week when they host Western Michigan at 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

However, the marquee primetime matchup comes on Oct. 5 when Michigan State travels to Ohio State for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on either ESPN or ABC.

Start times for six of Michigan State’s 12 regular-season games were announced. In addition to the three night games, the Spartans will play host to Arizona State at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 (FOX), and its homecoming game will be at 3:30 or 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 against Indiana. A week after the Ohio State game, Michigan State heads to Wisconsin for a 3:30/4 p.m. kickoff.

The Friday night opener will be the eighth time in the last nine years the Spartans begin the season on Friday night. The Spartans are 7-0 in their previous Friday night games under coach Mark Dantonio, including a 6-0 mark in Spartan Stadium.

2019 Michigan State football schedule

Aug. 30: Tulsa, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 7: Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 14: Arizona State, 4 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 21: at Northwestern

Sept. 28: Indiana, 3:30/4 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 5: at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Oct. 12: at Wisconsin, 3:30/4 p.m.

Oct. 26: Penn State

Nov. 9: Illinois

Nov. 16: at Michigan

Nov. 23: at Rutgers

Nov. 30: Maryland

