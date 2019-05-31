Michigan State recently offered Chicago Curie lineman Kevo Wesley, and have expressed interest in him on both sides of the ball. (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Michigan State extended an offer to Chicago Curie junior Kevo Wesley recently.

Wesley is a sought-after recruit who is considering Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Boston College and more.

The unique part of this recruitment, for the Spartans, is that Wesley’s head coach at Curie is former Spartan offensive tackle Arthur Ray. He has mentored Wesley, who plays offensive tackle and defensive end at Curie, but is being recruited by some schools as an interior offensive lineman.

“They (Michigan State) are looking at him on both sides of the ball,” Ray said. “They are recruiting him as an offensive lineman and the defensive line coach likes him as well. It did take them a bit to offer, and I gave them a little gripe about that. I said, ‘He already has 30 offers, what are you waiting on?' Because I’m trying to push the green and white as much as I can.

"But I know Coach (Mark) Dantonio has a different process than other coaches, so they have just as much of a chance as anybody.”

Ray found Wesley, a basketball player, at the school and convinced him to try football. Wesley put his trust in Ray’s prediction that, given the proper work ethic, he would become a college recruit. Wesley took that to heart and then some, as he has been a tireless worker. That has included this offseason, where he has added snapping and center to his repertoire.

“Kevo has an undeniable skill set,” Ray said. “His ability — with his basketball background and being a guy who played at 250 last year — to bend very well, it was all about giving him the tools to be successful. At his size, 6-foot-3½, versatility is key.

"That’s the thing that kept me around at Miami (Dolphins), so we have worked on him being able to play all five. He has the footwork to do it. I think, if a coach isn’t a big stickler on height, he could go to a school, put on 20 to 30 pounds and be like Isaiah Wynn. His transition has been seamless because he works so hard. He will work just as much as I want to train him.”

The defense talk does not scare Wesley either, as he is willing to embrace the versatility and the fact that he has only played one year of football gives him very few preconceived notions about position.

Wesley plans to make a commitment on Aug. 5. Ray is helping him with the process and this Spartan offer now brings his alma mater to the table but, in the end, he is allowing his pupil to make his own choice.

“It’s all about balance,” Ray said. “As much as I want him in green and white, I know it’s his decision. My parents didn’t force me one way or another. I want Kevo to be comfortable. Of course, I’ll push Michigan State as much as I can, but he has to go through everything and play college football as well as everything off the field, so I want him to make a sound decision for himself.”

Wesley attended Michigan State’s home game against Ohio State last fall. Ray said a trip to East Lansing this summer is in the works, but no date has been set yet as Wesley and his mother are still sorting through what likely will be a busy travel schedule.

MSU offers Illinois DT

Michigan State offered Gurnee (Ill.) Warren defensive tackle Willis Singleton this week.

The 6-foot-1, 301-pound senior-to-be named a top four of Illinois, Iowa State, Louisville and Cincinnati prior to his Spartan offer, but said Michigan State now would be considered.

He plans to make a commitment by mid-summer, and is attempting to schedule a visit to Michigan State before then.

Ohio defender adds MSU offer

Chris Mayfield, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley was offered a scholarship by Michigan State.

Mayfield has 13 scholarship offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Purdue and Iowa State.

He listed Michigan State as one of his top three schools even before the offer came, so this offer puts the Spartans high in the running.

He has been to campus several times and plans to return to East Lansing this summer.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.