Adam Berghorst, shown here with Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio, was selected in the 14th round of the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. (Photo: Twitter)

Decisions, decisions.

Two Michigan State football recruits were selected on the third day of the Major League Baseball Draft, forcing them to decide in the coming days whether they're ready to start paying taxes, or whether they're ready to start playing for Mark Dantonio.

Jase Bowen, a center fielder from Toledo Catholic Central, was drafted in the 11th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Meanwhile, Adam Berghorst, a right-handed pitcher from Zeeland East High School in west Michigan, was taken in the 14th round by the Texas Rangers.

Neither Bosen nor Berghorst were pre-ranked by MLB.com entering the three-day draft, which concludes Wednesday with the final 30 rounds. But that doesn't mean a payday might not be in order, if they so choose.

Both have committed to playing football (2019) and baseball (2020) at Michigan State. In football, Bowen is a wide receiver, and Berghorst is a defensive end.

Berghorst is ranked No. 12 on The Detroit News' annual Blue Chip list.

Bowen and Berghorst are ranked three stars out of five, per the 247Sports Composite.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984