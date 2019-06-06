Dorian Mausi (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Two years ago, Michigan State went into U-D Jesuit and signed running back Elijah Collins. Now the Spartans are going after linebacker Dorian Mausi, a rising senior for the Cubs.

The Spartans offered on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mausi won linebackers MVP at The Opening Regional in Charlotte. At that time, he had no offers from Power Five schools, but since then, Duke, Indiana and now Michigan State extended opportunities.

The run of offers has a lot to do with Mausi’s physical gifts.

“I think his athleticism,” said Cubs head coach Matt Lewis. “He’s an explosive kid who is still growing into his body and can get into a college weight program and get bigger, stronger. Where he really excels, other than that, is intellectually. He always wants to know the why behind everything and that’s what separates him.”

Mausi is an intelligent player and a strong student.

“He has over a 3.0 at this school where, at U-D, the academics are no joke,” Lewis said. “He is very serious about academics. He is a good student, a student of the game, as well as in the classroom.”

The Spartan offer is fresh, but Mausi’s all-capital-letters “WOW” on Twitter when posting it showed his emotions over it.

“He was excited, just like all his offers, but it’s a big-time offer,” Lewis said. “Michigan and Michigan State are the top two programs in the state and any time and in-state kid gets that offer, it’s exciting, but he’s looking at all of his options and staying open-minded.”

Mausi was an honorable mention selection on The Detroit News All-Detroit team as a junior.

Spartans hosting athletic QB

Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry quarterback Chubba Purdy will visit Michigan State this weekend.

The Spartans offered Purdy (6-2, 210 pounds) near the end of May and this will be his first visit to campus.

Purdy is an exceptional athlete with foot speed as well as a big arm. His older brother Brock plays at Iowa State.

The Spartans do not currently have a quarterback commitment in the 2020 class, but Purdy is one of the targets.

In-state athlete sets an official to MSU

Southfield A&T’s Anthony Romphf will take an official to Michigan State the weekend of June 21.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound Romphf is a standout quarterback for A&T but is being recruited by the Spartans as an athlete.

Romphf is also considering Kentucky, Indiana, Florida Atlantic, Rutgers, and more.

He was a top performer at The Opening Regional in New Jersey, running a 4.50 in the 40-yard-dash.

