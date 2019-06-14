Michigan State received a commitment Friday night from New Palestine (Indiana) defensive end Kyle King. (Photo: Twitter: @Kyleking5454)

Michigan State figures to lose plenty from its defense following the 2019 season, with the graduation of the likes of Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and Joe Bachie, among others.

The Spartans received a commitment Friday night that could help restock that cupboard, with New Palestine (Indiana) defense end Kyle King announcing via Twitter he'll play football at Michigan State in 2020.

"Thank you to the staff of MSU for giving me this great opportunity," King tweeted.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound King helped lead New Palestine to a Class 5A state title as a junior, registering 71 tackles, including 26 for loss. He had 18 sacks.

He is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, and also held offers from Purdue, Indiana, Navy and Air Force, among others. He is ranked the No. 57 strong-side defensive end in the country, and the No. 12 prospect overall in Indiana.

King is the Spartans' fifth commitment in the 2020 class, and second to play defense.