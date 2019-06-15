Jack Olsen committed to Michigan State. (Photo: Twitter)

Kicker Jack Olsen announced his commitment to Michigan State on Saturday, thanking his family on Twitter for "all their support and sacrifices they made to help me achieve my dream to play Big10 football."

Olsen is a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder from Wheaton Warrenville South in Illinois. He will be part of Michigan State's 2020 freshman class.

Olsen also had offers from Army, Illinois State, Indiana, Miami (Ohio) and Yale, according to 247Sports.com.

It's Michigan State's second commitment in as many days, after three-star defensive end Kyle King made his announcement Friday.