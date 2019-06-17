Xavier Tillman and Michigan State will not be heading to Spain in August. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

East Lansing — Michigan State’s planned trip to Spain in August can wait.

After playing in the Final Four during the first week of April and tipping off the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5, the Spartans have decided to put off the European excursion and instead focus on entering the upcoming season as potentially the No. 1 team in the nation.

The team confirmed on Monday that it, indeed, will not head to Spain in the middle of August as originally planned, with the expectation it would reschedule the trip for the summer of 2020.

Teams are allowed to take foreign trips every four years in which they can compete against international teams. Michigan State went to Italy in the summer of 2015, just a few months after playing in the Final Four against Duke.

After this season’s trip to the Final Four, the Spartans are preparing for a difficult first month of the regular season. They face Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 5 in New York and travel to Seton Hall — a likely top-15 team — in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 14.

Less than two weeks later, it’s off to the Maui Invitational where Kansas is on the other side of the bracket. Duke then comes to the Breslin Center on Dec. 3 for a matchup in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

While it’s a difficult stretch, Michigan State is expected to be the top-ranked team in the preseason, led by the return of Cassius Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau