It's been a busy stretch for Michigan State's 2020 football recruiting class.
The Spartans picked up their third commitment in four days Monday, receiving a verbal pledge from Cal Haladay, an inside linebacker from Southern Columbia High in Catawissa, Pennsylvania.
The 6-foot, 197-pound Haladay is unranked and without stars, according to the 247Sports composite, which lists Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Army among his offers.
Rivals.com lists Haladay as a three-star prospect.
Haladay is the seventh commitment in the Spartans' class, following a recent run that added three-star defensive end Kyle King on Friday, and Jack Olsen, considered one of the country's top kicking prospects, on Saturday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.