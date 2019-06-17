Cal Haladay, an inside linebacker from Pennsylvania, says he'll play football at Michigan State in 2020. (Photo: Twitter: @CalHaladay26)

It's been a busy stretch for Michigan State's 2020 football recruiting class.

The Spartans picked up their third commitment in four days Monday, receiving a verbal pledge from Cal Haladay, an inside linebacker from Southern Columbia High in Catawissa, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Haladay is unranked and without stars, according to the 247Sports composite, which lists Michigan, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Army among his offers.

Rivals.com lists Haladay as a three-star prospect.

Haladay is the seventh commitment in the Spartans' class, following a recent run that added three-star defensive end Kyle King on Friday, and Jack Olsen, considered one of the country's top kicking prospects, on Saturday.