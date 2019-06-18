Jeff Pietrowski, a linebacker/defensive end from Ohio, said Tuesday he'll play football for Michigan State in 2020. (Photo: 247Sports)

The commits keep coming for Michigan State.

The Spartans landed their fourth pledge in the last five days on Tuesday when linebacker/defensive end Jeff Pietrowski of St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, announced on Twitter that he was headed to Michigan State.

A three-star prospect according to 247sports.com, Pietrowski becomes the eighth member of Mark Dantonio’s 2020 recruiting class. At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, Pietrowski comes from the same high school as former Spartan Andrew Dowell and his brothers — fifth-year senior David Dowell and redshirt freshman Michael Dowell.

Pietrowski, ranked the No. 55 player in the state of Ohio, also was considering the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

