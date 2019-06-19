Jase Bowen, who signed to play two sports at Michigan State, signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. (Photo: Under Armour Football)

Instead of suiting up for Michigan State in the fall, Jase Bowen officially will begin chasing his dream.

Bowen, who signed to play football and baseball for the Spartans, signed Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who selected him in this month's Major League Baseball draft.

"Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart," Bowen tweeted, "but today a childhood dream of mine came true. ... Couldn't think of a better first job."

Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart, but today a childhood dream of mine came true. I officially signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin my professional baseball career. Couldn’t think of a better first job. Go Bucs🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/5l67C0f31c — jase bowen⚾️🏈 (@Jase_bowen32) June 19, 2019

Bowen, who was a shortstop/center fielder and receiver for Toledo Central Catholic, was ticketed to play both sports at Michigan State, but was drafted in the 11th round by the Pirates — one of two two-sport Spartans to be drafted, along with Adam Berghorst of Zeeland East, who also signed to play football and baseball in East Lansing.

Berghorst, a 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher and defensive end, was selected in the 14th round by the Texas Rangers.

Bowen was one of three receivers in the Spartans' 2019 recruiting class, joining Tre Mosley of West Bloomfield and Tre'Von Morgan of Massillon, Ohio.

Bowen also played safety and returned kicks at Toledo Central Catholic. He was ranked the No. 79 receiver nationally and the No. 25 player overall in Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bowen was expected to play football in the fall and baseball for Michigan State and coach Jake Boss in the spring.

When the Spartans announced their signing class last December, Dantonio talked about the benefit of playing multiple sports for Bowen and Berghorst.

"My take on it, if they're good enough to play and contribute, I want our guys to reach all their dreams here," Dantonio said. "One of the reasons they're coming here is because of that opportunity to do that. I want to make sure that happens for them. They've got to be able to keep their grades up, which both those guys are outstanding students. I think they'll be able to do that. We'll make it work. Not sure how, but we'll make it work.

"We've had guys run track here before, at Cincinnati. Our spring practice is moved up. It should work for them a little bit. As long as they're getting on the field, we'll make it happen."