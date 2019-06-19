LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Instead of suiting up for Michigan State in the fall, Jase Bowen officially will begin chasing his dream.

Bowen, who signed to play football and baseball for the Spartans, signed Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who selected him in this month's Major League Baseball draft.

"Michigan State will always hold a special place in my heart," Bowen tweeted, "but today a childhood dream of mine came true. ... Couldn't think of a better first job."

Bowen, who was a shortstop/center fielder and receiver for Toledo Central Catholic, was ticketed to play both sports at Michigan State, but was drafted in the 11th round by the Pirates — one of two two-sport Spartans to be drafted, along with Adam Berghorst of Zeeland East, who also signed to play football and baseball in East Lansing.

Berghorst, a 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher and defensive end, was selected in the 14th round by the Texas Rangers.

Bowen was one of three receivers in the Spartans' 2019 recruiting class, joining Tre Mosley of West Bloomfield and Tre'Von Morgan of Massillon, Ohio.

Bowen also played safety and returned kicks at Toledo Central Catholic. He was ranked the No. 79 receiver nationally and the No. 25 player overall in Ohio, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Bowen was expected to play football in the fall and baseball for Michigan State and coach Jake Boss in the spring.

When the Spartans announced their signing class last December, Dantonio talked about the benefit of playing multiple sports for Bowen and Berghorst.

"My take on it, if they're good enough to play and contribute, I want our guys to reach all their dreams here," Dantonio said. "One of the reasons they're coming here is because of that opportunity to do that. I want to make sure that happens for them. They've got to be able to keep their grades up, which both those guys are outstanding students. I think they'll be able to do that. We'll make it work. Not sure how, but we'll make it work.

"We've had guys run track here before, at Cincinnati. Our spring practice is moved up. It should work for them a little bit. As long as they're getting on the field, we'll make it happen."

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking). Twitter: @j_olsen82
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars. Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
