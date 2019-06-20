Cassius Winston (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

Michigan State’s basketball team will host Albion in an exhibition game at the Breslin Center on Oct. 29, it was announced Thursday.

The game will be a matchup of Michigan State guard Cassius Winston against his younger brothers, guards Zachary Winston and Khy Winston, who play for the Britons.

Start time and TV coverage will be announced later.

“This will be a memorable experience for the players, staff, and community of Albion College as well as the Winston family,” Albion head coach Jody May said. “The opportunity for Cassius, Zach, and Khy to be on the floor together will be an amazing occasion for their family. We appreciate the opportunity provided by Coach Izzo and Michigan State University.”

MSU and Albion have met 11 times in regular-season play, and the Spartans have won all but one. Albion prevailed 37-31 on Jan. 12, 1927 in East Lansing.

The most recent meeting was in 1945.