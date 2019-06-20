Angelo Grose (Photo: Bill Greene, 247Sports)

Michigan State has enjoyed a good recruiting run during the middle of June.

The Spartans have added four new commitments – defensive ends Kyle King and Jeff Pietrowski, kicker Jack Olsen, and linebacker Cal Haladay – in the span of a week.

Now they are preparing to host a talented roster of official visitors this weekend, the final weekend recruits can be on campus before the dead period starts and runs into late July.

The Spartans already had one official visitor in the middle of the week, Columbus (Ohio) Grandview Heights tight end Luke Lachey, long a top target. He had an opportunity to spend time with MSU tight end commit Tommy Guajardo as well as the Spartan staff. Lachey now heads to Iowa with a decision possibly coming once he finishes those visits.

Nine official visitors are coming in for the weekend.

Of that group, the one who appears most likely to be a Spartan is Mansfield (Ohio) cornerback Angelo Grose. A one-time Cincinnati commit, Grose decommitted from the Bearcats following the arrival of a Michigan State offer.

"The offer from Michigan State was huge to me because that was always my dream school since I started following college football," Grose said. "I appreciate that Cincinnati offered me and took my commitment, but an opportunity to play in the Big Ten is too good to pass up.”

Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler wide receiver Ricky White also has Michigan State high on his list. He has already been to campus for an unofficial visit and returns again now for his official with the Spartans looking to add speed like his to their class. Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Louisville are just some of the other schools recruiting White.

One interesting visitor is Khatavian Franks. The Fairburn (Ga.) athlete is the only visitor coming in who is committed to another school. He is verbally committed to Louisville but has taken other visits, most recently Pittsburgh last weekend. At 6-foot-3, 203-pound Franks offers different positional possibilities such as strong safety or outside linebacker.

Speaking of which, the Spartans are bringing in a very strong group of visitors in the defensive front seven.

Akron (Ohio) Hoban’s Devin Hightower and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West’s Daved Jones are two linebackers MSU is pursuing. Jones just visited Purdue and Cincinnati. Hightower is also considering Pittsburgh, among others.

Defensive end is a priority for Michigan State in this class and that is evident based on the amount of players at the position the Spartans bring in this weekend.

Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley’s Chris Mayfield, Aliquippa (Pa.) native Zuriah Fisher, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont’s Jaiden Cameron, and Grovetown (Ga.) native Simeon Barrow are all going to be on campus and all can play along the defensive front.

Barrow has the Spartans in his top three along with Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Michigan State was one of Cameron’s first offers, but since then his list has grown greatly, but the Spartans being in on the ground floor has allowed them to build a relationship with him.

Mayfield and Fisher were more recent offers, but both have spoken highly of their interest in Michigan State.

In the secondary, a late addition to the official visitor list is Westerville (Ohio) Central safety Rickey Hyatt. The Spartans came in with an offer just before more schools came through with offers for him including Ohio State. Many had it as a done deal to the Buckeyes, but with this official, Michigan State remains a true contender for a player they have been recruiting hard since the winter.

The Spartans currently hold eight commitments in their 2020 class.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.