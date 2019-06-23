Michigan State continued its recent surge in adding to its 2020 football recruiting class, picking up two commitments Sunday.
Chris Mayfield, a three-star defensive end from Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, and Angelo Grose, a three-star cornerback from Mansfield, Ohio, revealed on Twitter they plan to play for the Spartans.
That gives the Spartans 10 commitments in their 2020 class, including six since June 14.
The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Mayfield is the third defensive end in the class, choosing the Spartans after holding offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Boston College, and Iowa State, among others.
He's ranked the No. 64 weak-side defensive end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 52 overall in Ohio.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Grose is the first cornerback in the class, committing to the Spartans after holding offers from Cincinnati and a host of Mid-American Conference programs.
Grose is ranked the No. 132 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 57 in Ohio.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.