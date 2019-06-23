LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan State continued its recent surge in adding to its 2020 football recruiting class, picking up two commitments Sunday.

Chris Mayfield, a three-star defensive end from Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, and Angelo Grose, a three-star cornerback from Mansfield, Ohio, revealed on Twitter they plan to play for the Spartans.

That gives the Spartans 10 commitments in their 2020 class, including six since June 14.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Mayfield is the third defensive end in the class, choosing the Spartans after holding offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Boston College, and Iowa State, among others.

He's ranked the No. 64 weak-side defensive end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 52 overall in Ohio.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Grose is the first cornerback in the class, committing to the Spartans after holding offers from Cincinnati and a host of Mid-American Conference programs.

Grose is ranked the No. 132 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and No. 57 in Ohio.

2020 Michigan State football commitments
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars.
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
