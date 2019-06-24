LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Michigan State continues to pile up prospects for its 2020 football recruiting class.

Ricky White, a three-star wide receiver from Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, announced Monday on Twitter he'll play football for the Spartans in 2020. He is Michigan State's fourth verbal commitment in two days, and eighth since June 14.

"After Further Consideration, Countless Conversations And One Extraordinary Weekend," White tweeted, "I Will Be Committing To Michigan State University ..."

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound White is ranked the No. 162 receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 98 recruit overall in Georgia. He chose Michigan State over offers from a list that includes Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.

White is the second receiver in the Spartans' 2020 class, joining Gibraltar Carlson's Ian Stewart, and the 12th commitment in the class. Michigan State added three commitments on Sunday, including defensive end Chris Mayfield, defensive back Angelo Grose and linebacker Devin Hightower.

2020 Michigan State football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Fullscreen
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Fullscreen
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking). Twitter: @j_olsen82
Fullscreen
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Fullscreen
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
Buy Photo
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions