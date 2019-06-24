Ricky White, a three-star receiver from Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, says he'll play football at Michigan State in 2020. (Photo: Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_)

Michigan State continues to pile up prospects for its 2020 football recruiting class.

Ricky White, a three-star wide receiver from Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, announced Monday on Twitter he'll play football for the Spartans in 2020. He is Michigan State's fourth verbal commitment in two days, and eighth since June 14.

"After Further Consideration, Countless Conversations And One Extraordinary Weekend," White tweeted, "I Will Be Committing To Michigan State University ..."

Respect My Decision..



C O M M I T T E D... 💚 pic.twitter.com/itFfChadZG — ( 10 ) Ricky white (@yunqbrezzy_) June 24, 2019

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound White is ranked the No. 162 receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 98 recruit overall in Georgia. He chose Michigan State over offers from a list that includes Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.

White is the second receiver in the Spartans' 2020 class, joining Gibraltar Carlson's Ian Stewart, and the 12th commitment in the class. Michigan State added three commitments on Sunday, including defensive end Chris Mayfield, defensive back Angelo Grose and linebacker Devin Hightower.