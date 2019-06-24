Buy Photo Munn Ice Arena is home to the Michigan State hockey team. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and his wife, Lupe, have made a $1.1 million donation to the school for the Munn Ice Arena expansion project.

Part of the donation also will go to the MSU Marching Band and MSU Student-Athlete Support Services.

“Our basketball program is so very fortunate to have the support of many individuals and donors who understand how important facilities and scholarships are to recruiting and competing for championships,” Izzo said in a statement. “I’ve been going to hockey games since I came to Michigan State and those games are some of my greatest memories. The Spartan family is fortunate to have Danton Cole leading the hockey program and we (Lupe and I) are grateful to be able to support our hockey program that is about to take off.”

A new locker room, weight room, training areas, shooting bays and a players’ lounge are among the improvements being done at Munn Ice Arena, which is located on the MSU campus.

“I’m humbled by this extraordinary gesture by Tom and Lupe,” coach Danton Cole said. “This facility is a game-changer for us and I could not ask for a more meaningful endorsement than to have Coach Izzo and Lupe supporting our program.”