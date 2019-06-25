Area 313 Celebrity Challenge at Detroit Golf Club
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Teammates Dustin Johnson and Jerome Bettis chat before the start of the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Blair O'Neal, Kid Rock and golfer Rickie Fowler chat before the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition.
Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee.
Golf Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo share a laugh on the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion.
Blair O'Neal drives off the 15th tee to start the competion. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Red Wing Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee.
Red Wing Dylan Larkin drives off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac drives off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee.
Golfer Paige Spiranac heads to the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Ricky Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee.
Ricky Fowler starts out the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge on the 14th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Bubba Watson during the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition.
Kid Rock walks up to the 25th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Troy Mullings hits out of the rough on 14.
Golfer Troy Mullings hits out of the rough on 14. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge.
Golfers Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler get ready for the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019.
Golfer Rickie Fowler, golfer Troy Mullins, golfer Bubba Watson and Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo watch as rocker Kid Rock drives off the 15th tee during the AREA 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan on June 25, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge.
Dustin Johnson hits off the 14th tee to start out the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition.
Bubba Watson hits off the 14th tee to start the competition. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge.
Golfer Troy Mullins during the celebrity challenge. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green.
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo tries a little body English on his putt on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green.
Golfer Blair O'Neal on the 14th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Golfer Troy Mullins and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15.
Golfer Troy Mullins and MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo watch a teammates shot on 15. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee.
Kid Rock watches his drive off the 15th tee. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green.
Jerome Bettis and Kid Rock on the 15th green. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on.
Kid Rock putts on the 15th green with Red Wing Justin Abdelkader, golfer Blair O'Neal and golfer Rickie Fowler looking on. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16.
Jerome Bettis and Paige Spiranac bump fists after Bettis sinks his putt on 16. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Tom Izzo was playing golf on Tuesday, but his day job wasn’t far from his mind.

    The Michigan State basketball coach was playing in the Area 313 Celebrity Challenge at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was part of a group that included Bubba Watson, Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard and female World Long Drive competitor Troy Mullins.

    There were plenty of chants of “Go Green” as Izzo played in the three-hole event, which comes roughly three months after Izzo led the Spartans to the Final Four after winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships.

    They did so without guard Joshua Langford and forward Kyle Ahrens.

    Izzo said both are healing quickly.

    “Josh, in a week-and-a-half will start working out full, meaning shooting jump shots and all that,” Izzo said. “Everything has gone really smooth for him.

    “Kyle is going full-go. He’s been full-go for about a week, so that’s encouraging.”

    Langford played in just 13 games last season before a broken bone in his left foot forced him to eventually undergo surgery and sit out as Michigan State its championship run. Langford averaged 15 points a game and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range. He’ll be counted on to be a big part of Michigan State’s offense in 2019-20 when the Spartans are expected to enter the season ranked No. 1 in the nation.

    Ahrens battled a back injury most of the season before suffering a grade 3 sprain of his ankle in the Big Ten tournament championship game against Michigan. He missed the NCAA Tournament but will be back for his fifth and final season after scoring 4.7 points and grabbing 2.5 rebounds in 30 games last season.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE