Foster Loyer (1) will be among the 12 Michigan State players taking part in this summer's Moneyball Pro-Am. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

College basketball fans won’t have to wait until winter to catch a glimpse of Michigan and Michigan State players on the same court.

A handful of Wolverines and 12 Spartans will be taking part in the 16th annual Moneyball Pro-Am summer league starting Thursday.

Michigan’s Isaiah Livers and David DeJulius will team up with Michigan State’s Rocket Watts and Conner George on Team Exclusive, while Michigan’s Zavier Simpson and Adrien Nunez will be joined by Michigan State’s Aaron Henry and Julius Marble on Team Freeze.

Aside from a one-game cameo from former Michigan standout Derrick Walton Jr. last year, no Wolverines have participated in the summer event since 2016.

The six-team showcase also will feature all four of Michigan State’s new players — incoming freshmen Malik Hall, Watts and Marble as well as transfer Joey Hauser — and returning players Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman, Marcus Bingham Jr., Foster Loyer, Thomas Kithier and Gabe Brown. Per NCAA rules, no more than two current players from one school can be on the same team.

The rosters are predominately comprised of current and former college players from across the state, including ex-Oakland stars Kay Felder and Jalen Hayes and 2014 Michigan Mr. Basketball winner DeShaun Thrower.

The event, which is free and open to the public, features three games at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday (expect July 4) and runs through Aug. 1. All games will be played at Aim High Sports in Dimondale.

Moneyball rosters

TEAM CITRON

Marcus Bingham Jr. (Michigan State)

Foster Loyer (Michigan State)

Greg Roy (Michigan State ’17)

Maurice Benson (Indiana Tech ’06)

Muhammad El-Amin (Stony Brook ’10)

Malachai McClain (Defiance College)

Tom Cotter (Oakland ’19)

Kyle MacDonald (Calvin College)

Romari Ennis (Lansing CC)

Ty Motley (Lansing CC ’10)

TEAM COSMIC

Cassius Winston (Michigan State)

Thomas Kithier (Michigan State)

Khy Winston (Albion)

DeShaun Thrower (Ferris State ’19)

Noah King (Ferris State ’18)

Drew Cushingberry (Ferris State ’18)

Matthew Havey (Purdue Fort Wayne)

Elias Ramirez (Northwood)

Jamyrin Jackson (Lansing CC)

Taylor Currie (Mott CC)

TEAM DIMENSION

Gabe Brown (Michigan State)

Joey Hauser (Michigan State)

Mike Edwards (Georgia ’19)

James Lacey (Northern Illinois)

Nmeso Nnebedum (Siena Heights)

Darian Owens-White (Wayne State)

Vincent Parker (Purdue North Central ’13)

Forest Bouyer Jr. (Calvin)

Angelo Griffis (Rochester College ’16)

Bryon Dutton (Olivet ’10)

TEAM EXCLUSIVE

Rocket Watts (Michigan State)

Conner George (Michigan State)

Dave DeJulius (Michigan)

Isaiah Livers (Michigan)

Eric Evans (Duquesne ’12)

Dequandre Detmond (Dillard University ’18)

James Brown (King University)

Ron Ferguson (Saginaw Valley ’09)

Harrison Gilstrap (Lansing CC)

Kevin Ludwig (Spring Arbor ’09)

TEAM FREEZE

Aaron Henry (Michigan State)

Julius Marble (Michigan State)

Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

Adrien Nunez (Michigan)

Russell Byrd (Masters College ’15)

Clavontae Brown (Benedictine ’16)

Tristan Greenidge (Walla Walla ’16)

Sidney Droughns (Lansing CC ’09)

Joshua Mann (CC of Rhode Island ’18)

Caleb Cooper (Mid-Michigan College)

TEAM ROOTS

Xavier Tillman (Michigan State)

Malik Hall (Michigan State)

Kay Felder (Oakland ’16)

Jalen Hayes (Oakland ’18)

Devin Oliver (Dayton ’14)

Derrick Nelson (Oakland ’10)

Nathan Colon (Olivet)

Denarryl Rice (Arkansas Tech ’06)

Tevin Taylor (Lansing CC)

Lorenzo Collier (Mercyhurst ’18)