Investigators at Michigan State University have concluded that three former men’s basketball players were not responsible for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student in 2015, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN says it obtained a copy of the Title IX investigation report this week.

According to the ESPN report, MSU investigators questioned Bailey Kowalski's credibility because she might have misidentified one of the players who took part in the alleged assault.

In April, Kowalski, an MSU senior, publicly accused the university of discouraging her from reporting the alleged assault. Kowalski filed a Title IX lawsuit against MSU, and that suit is pending.

“I chose to come to Michigan State University. I did not choose to be gang raped,” Kowalski said in April. “I did not choose the consequences I and my family have been forced to bear. Those decisions were made for me when I was 18.”

In Kowalski’s Title IX lawsuit, she accuses three MSU basketball players of assaulting her in an off-campus apartment after they met at Harper’s Bar in East Lansing.