Former Michigan State receiver Hunter Rison has found a new home.

Rison, who revealed this month his plans to transfer after he was suspended indefinitely in April at Kansas State following an arrest for an alleged domestic battery incident, tweeted on Sunday he'll play next season at Fullerton College, a community college in Fullerton, California.

"I appreciate everyone that has reached out to me during this process," Rison tweeted, adding the hashtag #BounceBack.

Rison, who starred at Ann Arbor Skyline, was suspended indefinitely in April at Kansas State for a "violation of team and department policy."

Kansas State didn't specify the reason for his suspension, but according to the Manhattan Mercury, it followed his arrest for suspicion of "domestic battery/knowing or reckless bodily to family/person in dating relationship."

Rison responded in a tweet that he had "done nothing wrong," which since has been deleted.

“Our program will be one that is built on hard work and integrity and doing things the right way,” Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman said in the statement at the time of Rison's suspension. “We have extremely high expectations for our players on and off the field.”

According to the Kansas City Star, no criminal charges have been filed against Rison, who has his first court hearing in a civil case scheduled for July 16.

Rison, the son of former Michigan State and NFL wide receiver Andre Rison, played in 12 games as a freshman at Michigan State in 2017, making 18 catches for 223 yards and emerging a valuable third-down receiver for the Spartans.

He announced the following January his plans to transfer from Michigan State, with his father saying in an interview with a local radio station that a lack of playing time was one reason for the move.

Fullerton was stripped of a national title in 2017 and all of its victories in 2018 because of violations stemming from the use of ineligible players.