C.J. Stroud is ranked the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the country. (Photo: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports)

As the recruiting dead period begins, one of the questions Michigan State fans have been routinely asking is who will be the quarterback in the 2020 class?

C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) is a candidate, and based on his showing in Dallas at the Elite 11, he would be an outstanding addition for the Spartans. Through three days of competition, 247Sports has had Stroud ranked in the top six out of 20 for all of those days. On Day Three, he was ranked No. 1 on the list of best quarterback performances.

“He put up another strong performance (on Monday) flashing a big arm that’s accurate down the field,” 247Sports analyst Luke Stampini said. “While the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder's footwork can get sloppy at times, it does not affect his ability to place the ball on receivers’ hands. Stroud’s highlight throw was a beautifully lofted fade placed right on the outstretched hands of Gee Scott, who didn’t break stride to make the catch. Of all the quarterbacks in the camp, Stroud had the most ‘wow’ throws on the day.”

Stroud has taken one official visit (to Kansas State) and is planning to wait until fall to take more, although no dates have been set.

He lists Michigan State among the schools he is keeping in close contact with.

The other schools include Baylor, Cal, Utah, Washington State, Boise State and Colorado State. Michigan State is the lone Big Ten school in contact right now, but his upbringing is part of the reason for his interest in the Spartans.

“The Michigan State offer was a big one for me,” Stroud said. “They came out to see me in the spring and then offered shortly after. My dad is from Detroit, so Michigan State was one of my dream schools growing up. I always thought it would be fun to play there and I like their staff a lot. They have a good football program that develops players and gets them out.”

Stroud is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the country, but based on his performance this week, there is a strong chance that ranking will improve.

As a junior, he led his team to the quarterfinals, passing for 2,343 yards and 19 touchdowns along the way.

Highly ranked CB prospect to visit MSU

Michigan State will get a July visit from Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Darion Green-Warren, rated a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 14 cornerback in the country by the 247Sports Composite.

Green-Warren has his field narrowed to Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, USC, Penn State and Georgia.

He will visit Michigan State in late July. He will also visit Michigan at that time.

MSU in top 4 for in-state defender

University of Detroit Jesuit linebacker Dorian Mausi included Michigan State in his top four along with Duke, Colorado State and Indiana.

The Spartans offered the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Mausi in early June.

At this time, Mausi has not yet set a commitment date. He also has not yet taken an official visit to Michigan State.

More information

CJ Stroud profile

Darion Green-Warren profile

Dorian Mausi profile

