Adam Berghorst, a defensive end from Zeeland (Mich.) East High School, will remain a member of Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class.

Adam Berghorst (Photo: Allen Trieu, 247Sports)

Berghorst, ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 16 player in Michigan for 2019 by the 247Sports Composite, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round of the MLB Draft in June.

He wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he decided to play football at MSU rather than pursue pro baseball.

“Honored to be drafted by the @Rangers in the MLB Draft but after many prayers and thoughts I will still continue my plan of furthering my education and football and baseball career at Michigan State University!” he wrote.

Jase Bowen was also a member of MSU’s 2019 recruiting class but he chose to play pro baseball after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Berghorst is a right-handed pitcher and Bowen is a shortstop/outfielder who went to Toledo Central Catholic.