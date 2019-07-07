2020 Michigan State football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted).
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan State football program's 2020 verbal commitments (star ratings, according to the 247Sports Composite, unless otherwise noted). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars.
Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood, G, 6-4, 274 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars.
Angelo Grose, Mansfield, Ohio, CB, 5-10, 170 pounds, three stars. Bill Greene, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars.
Tommy Guajardo, Dearborn, TE, 6-3, 230 pounds, three stars. Allen Trieu, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars.
Cal Haladay, Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, LB, 6-0, 197 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @CalHaladay26
Fullscreen
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars.
Devin Hightower, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), LB, 6-1, 218 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars.
Kyle King, New Palestine (Ind.), DE, 6-4, 242 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @Kyleking5454
Fullscreen
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars.
Chris Mayfield, Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley, DE, 6-2, 250 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking).
Jack Olsen, Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, K, 5-11, 170 pounds, three stars (247Sports ranking). Twitter: @j_olsen82
Fullscreen
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars.
Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, DE, 6-1, 235 pounds, three stars. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.
Darius Snow, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, S, 6-0, 215 pounds, four stars.   Twitter: @dsnowzy23
Fullscreen
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars.
Buy Photo
Ian Stewart, Gibraltar Carlson, WR, 6-3, 200 pounds, three stars. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars.
Ricky White, Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler, WR, 6-1, 175 pounds, three stars. Twitter: @yunqbrezzy_
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Adam Berghorst, a defensive end from Zeeland (Mich.) East High School, will remain a member of Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class.

    Berghorst, ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 16 player in Michigan for 2019 by the 247Sports Composite, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 14th round of the MLB Draft in June.

    He wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he decided to play football at MSU rather than pursue pro baseball.

    “Honored to be drafted by the @Rangers in the MLB Draft but after many prayers and thoughts I will still continue my plan of furthering my education and football and baseball career at Michigan State University!” he wrote.

    Jase Bowen was also a member of MSU’s 2019 recruiting class but he chose to play pro baseball after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

    Berghorst is a right-handed pitcher and Bowen is a shortstop/outfielder who went to Toledo Central Catholic.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE