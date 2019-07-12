Buy Photo Emoni Bates (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Ypsilanti Lincoln’s Emoni Bates, who is ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation in the 2022 class, received an offer from Michigan State, he wrote on Twitter.

Bates (6-foot-9, 180 pounds), who led Lincoln to its first boys basketball state championship as a freshman last season, also has offers from DePaul and Florida State.

Bates, however, has indicated that he would prefer to go directly from high school to the NBA, bypassing college basketball. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that he would like to eliminate the league’s “one-and-done” requirement.

Bates and his Bates Fundamentals AAU team is in Georgia this week competing in the Peach Jam tournament.

“I’m getting stronger and getting to the basket,” Bates told The Detroit News earlier this week, about his offseason focus. “I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the high school season. I’ve been in the gym every day, and I’ve been working in the weight room and I can feel it on the court when I’m playing. It’s now easier for me to get to the basket.”

Bates averaged 28.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for Lincoln last season.