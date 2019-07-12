Share This Story!
Former Michigan State star defensive end Malik McDowell has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 NFL season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The Detroit News
Published 6:07 p.m. ET July 12, 2019
Former Michigan State star defensive end Malik McDowell has been suspended for the first two games of the 2019 NFL season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
McDowell, however, is not on an active roster after being cut by the Seattle Seahawks in March.
Earlier this week, the celebrity website TMZ released a video of McDowell in an altercation with Lathrup Village police following a traffic stop in February.
McDowell was charged with assault/resisting arrest, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison and fines, and operating while intoxicated.
McDowell, 23, was drafted by the Seahawks in the second round in 2017 out of Michigan State.
