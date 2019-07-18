Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
    Chicago – Michigan State brought all defensive players to Big Ten media days, no surprise when the Spartans are returning most of one of the top defenses in the nation from last season.

    But with the Spartans, there aren’t many questions surrounding that side of the ball. They’ve been good. They’re going to continue to be good.

    When it comes to the offense, however, that’s where the mystery lies heading into the 2019 season. Head coach Mark Dantonio addressed it to some degree by reshuffling the coaching duties, highlighted by elevating quarterbacks coach Brad Salem to offensive coordinator and moving Dave Warner back to quarterbacks.

    It was all done in an effort to improve on the 18.7 points a game Michigan State averaged last season, which ranked 13th in the Big Ten.

    How the coaching changes affect the Spartans remains to be seen, but Dantonio made clear once again on Thursday that those coaches will be working with senior Brian Lewerke as the starting quarterback, who is clearly first on the depth chart ahead of sophomore Rocky Lombardi.

    “They’ll compete to some degree but right now Brian is our No. 1 quarterback and I expect great things from him,” Dantonio said. “I expect him to return to his sophomore status and I’m very excited to watch him play.”

    That sophomore status was attained when Lewerke threw for 2,793 yards and ran for 559 as Michigan State won 10 games in 2017. However, things went the wrong direction in 2018 when Lewerke suffered an injury to his right throwing shoulder and threw for just 2,040 yards with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

    Lombardi started three games during the season, but outside of a win over Purdue, he didn’t seize the opportunity, leading the Dantonio sticking with Lewerke.

    “Brian Lewerke, if you look back at his sophomore year he was the only player in Michigan State history that has passed for over 2,500 yards and ran for over 500,” Dantonio said. “So he was an extremely productive player as a sophomore. He got hit a little bit with the injury bug midway through the season, but I think his confidence is back. He’s certainly back and healthy, bigger and stronger, is faster, and comes into his senior year with a tremendous amount of game experience."

    Lewerke was listed at 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds on the MSU spring roster.

    “Rocky Lombardi, our other quarterback who played a little bit -- in and out this past year, started some games -- is also back and will be a redshirt sophomore," Dantonio said. "So he brings another sense of experience as well, which is a good option.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

