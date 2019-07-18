LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Chicago — There was a familiar feel to Big Ten media days Thursday afternoon at the Hilton Chicago.

Yeah, everyone was clamoring around the Ohio State coach — it was Ryan Day this year, not Urban Meyer, so that was different — and the shooting star that is Nebraska coach Scott Frost shined brightly. The picks came out, too, and that meant more talk about Ohio State and, of course, Michigan.

Most think this is the Wolverines’ best shot to win the Big Ten since Jim Harbaugh arrived, but most also think Day and the Buckeyes will be right there in the East. Over in the West, it seems like the same old story — a bunch of teams that are close and, really, it’s anyone’s division to win.

But there was one more tried-and-true Big Ten media day tradition also taking place — overlooking Michigan State.

Picked by the media to finish third in the East, the Spartans have an elite defense, but most are wary of an offense that managed to score only 18.7 points a game last season. So, no, the Spartans aren’t coming up often when folks are talking about potential conference champions.

Not surprisingly, the Spartans are perfectly comfortable with the spotlight shining elsewhere.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole life,” fifth-year senior defensive end Kenny Willekes said.

If anyone understands that feeling, it’s Willekes. A walk-on when he first arrived at Michigan State, Willekes has turned himself into one of the best defensive linemen in the nation, earning the Big Ten’s top honors last season. And after suffering a broken leg in the Redbox Bowl, he delighted Spartans fans by deciding to return to school for his final season.

So he gets the whole being counted out thing, not that he worries too much about it.

“We don’t care about the hype,” Willekes continued. “We don’t care about whatever is said in the preseason. What happens on the field on Saturday is what we’re worried about, the finished product. So they can talk about every other team … we don’t need any of the hype because when Saturday comes we’ll be ready to go.”

Maybe it all feels so familiar because this is what head coach Mark Dantonio has perfected entering his 13th season. Just when it seems like the Spartans won’t be a factor, they go and beat everyone and end up in Indianapolis for the conference championship game.

It happened in 2013 when Michigan State was coming off a lackluster 7-6 mark the season before and it happened again in 2015 when most of the attention was on defending national champion Ohio State. That season, it was the Spartans who went into Columbus and won on their way to the College Football Playoff.

Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
    What people are talking about this time around are the parallels to the 2012-to-2013 transition. It’s one Michigan State could be about to repeat.

    “There’s a lot of that,” Dantonio said of the comparisons to this year’s team. “Quarterback play was suspect in ’12 and suspect in ’18. The running back situation was in flux a little bit, we had a lot of wide receiver problems at that point in time with a lot of guys dropping balls. This year it was more guys being injured.

    “So, there’s a lot of that, but again, you need to assess where you’re at, adjust, hit the reset button and go. I think our players are doing that.”

    There’s one key consistency between what happened in 2012 and 2018 when the Spartans compiled identical 7-6 marks — an elite defense.

    The 2012 unit became the one in 2013 that led Michigan State to a 13-1 record and a win in the Rose Bowl. It featured two first-round NFL cornerbacks (Darqueze Dennard and Trae Waynes) along with a defensive line full of NFL caliber players led by Shilique Calhoun.

    Similar things exist heading into 2019. Last season, Michigan State’s defense was the best run unit in the country and it ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense and total defense. It also features four players — Willekes, tackle Raequan Williams, linebacker Joe Bachie and cornerback Josiah Scott — who could become All-Americans and high NFL Draft picks.

    Of course, all of that guarantees nothing.

    “It is similar,” Dantonio. “Now the results need to come.”

    To do so, the offense will need to take a significant jump.

    The Spartans were 13th in the conference in scoring last season and Dantonio responded by shuffling his offensive coaching staff, moving Brad Salem into the coordinator position.

    Dantonio and his staff have been tight-lipped about any changes and there were no offensive players at the Big Ten media days. So, whether that unit can take a jump like the one in 2013 did remains a bit of a mystery.

    That left the defensive players to remind folks about how Michigan State plays the underdog role.

    “That’s how most of us came up,” Bachie said. “That’s how most of us were recruited, that’s how most of us were raised. That’s kind of who we’ve always been, always had that chip on our shoulder and we’re excited for this fall because of that.”

    Added Williams: “We are more motivated than ever. This is the last strike we’ve got. We definitely want to leave a legacy. We need a Big Ten championship.”

    The Spartans could get that championship. After all, they’ve done it before.

