Joshua Langford pulls up and puts in a short jump shot int he paint in the second half as MSU beats FGCU, 106-82 on Sunday, Nov 11, 2018 at Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News) 2018. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Dimondale, Mich. — Joshua Langford looked like he was ready to play at the Moneyball Pro-am on Tuesday night.

But getting back to 100 percent is something the Michigan State guard isn’t pushing at this point. Instead he's content to take his time as he continues to rehab from foot surgery that robbed him of more than half of last season and forced him to watch from the sidelines as the Spartans won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles on the way to a Final Four appearance.

“I’m good,” Langford said as he watched a few of his teammates take the court. “I’m back on the court, able to shoot jump shots and different things like that, so I’m just working every day. One day at a time, man.”

If all goes well, Langford could be ready to go by the time Michigan State begins practice for the upcoming season. But again, Langford isn’t pushing things.

“I’m hoping to be able to come back in August,” Langford said. “But like I said, taking it one day at a time. I’m not in a rush. I’m trying to make sure I’m 100 percent.”\

Before the injury last season, Langford looked like he was ready to make his junior season his best for the Spartans. Through 13 games, he averaged 15 points a game and shot 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Then the pain set in. The original plan was to miss a couple of weeks. But as the injury progressed it became clear surgery was necessary. That took place in early February and has led to an offseason of work as Langford prepares for his final season.

“I’m not really anxious,” Langford said. “I’m just waiting for my time. I’m just trusting God and know that if I’m in His hands, nothing else can stop me.”

