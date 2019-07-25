LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Kenny Willekes was arguably the top player on one of the nation's top defenses last season at Michigan State.

He should be one of the top players in the country next season.

The Sporting News unveiled its top 40 college football players for the 2019 season this week, ranking Willekes No. 22 and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson No. 31.

Willekes, a former walk-on, collected 20.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season for a defense that led the nation in rushing defense, allowing only 77.9 yards a game on the ground. The Spartans also ranked No. 8 in scoring defense (17.2 points per game) and 10th in total defense (303.2 yards per game).

"Willekes earned Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors last year," writes Bill Bender, the national college football writer for the Sporting News, "and that says something knowing the competition he had against Chase Young, Chase Winovich, A.J. Epenesa and others.

"He'll be up against tough competition again this year, but if he has the same production, then a repeat performance shouldn't be an issue."

Projected 2019 Michigan State football starting lineup
Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team.
OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins.
LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players.
LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs.
CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard.
RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019.
RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down.
TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season.
FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman.
RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season.
WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball.
WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019.
DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice.
NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks.
DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season.
STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards.
MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.
SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations.
STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back.
FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018.
FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes.
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP.
SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018.
KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18).
    Patterson, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong first season in Ann Arbor after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 210-of-326 passes (64.4 percent) for 2,600 yards, with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in helping to lead the Wolverines to a 10-3 record.

    There was speculation Patterson would jump to the NFL, but he announced in December he planned to return to Michigan for his final season of eligibility.

    "Patterson steadied the quarterback position at Michigan last season," Bender writes, "and the addition of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis should translate to even more production after his ... season in 2018.

    "Jim Harbaugh must let Patterson improvise with a group of talented receivers; if he does, Patterson can prove this ranking right by leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten championship since 2004."

    Projected 2019 Michigan football starting lineup
    Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
    OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.
    LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman.
    LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard.
    CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center.
    RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan.
    RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again.
    TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
    FULLBACK: Ben Mason – Mason showed some versatility last season and also had a big first half against Nebraska scoring three touchdowns. He had 80 yards on 33 carries for seven touchdowns last fall.
    RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game.
    WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches.
    WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns.
    DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
    NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss.
    DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant.
    DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles.
    STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.
    MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
    WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall.
    STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
    FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt.
    CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception.
    CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame.
    SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line.
    KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody.
