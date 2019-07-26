Justin Wodtly (Photo: 247Sports)

Justin Wodtly, a 6-foot-3, 271 pound three-star defensive tackle from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, announced on Twitter Friday evening that he is committing to Cincinnati for the Class of 2020.

Michigan State was considered as having an outside chance at Wodtly.

Wodtly was ranked the 64th-best defensive tackle in the class by 247sports.