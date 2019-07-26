Sammy Anderson, a cornerback from Dayton (Ohio) Trotwood-Madison, is visiting Michigan State this weekend. (Photo: Gary Housteau, 247Sports)

The dead period is now over and Michigan State will host recruits on campus this weekend and then into early next week.

One rising senior who will be taking an official visit to campus is Dayton (Ohio) Trotwood-Madison cornerback Sammy Anderson.

Anderson (6-2, 170 pounds) already has taken official visits with Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. He has 27 offers in total with Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech and others among them. The Spartans offered him in May.

A varsity player since his freshman year, Anderson has a unique skill set.

“Sammy is a really good athlete,” 247Sports analyst Bill Greene said. “He is a good basketball player on a good basketball team. He is long with good ball skills, all the things that make him good on the court he carries into football. I think there is still a lot of room there for growth, too.”

The Spartans have two defensive backs in their class, Darius Snow and Angelo Grose, but are not done adding to the secondary yet.

Anderson plans to announce his college decision early in the fall.

Group from Tennessee heading to campus

A trio of class of 2021 prospects from Tennessee will be on campus on Saturday.

Guard Noah Josey and athlete Damon Owens of Brentwood Academy, and Brentwood High athlete John Howse IV are on a Midwest tour, which will include Michigan State. All three hold major offers.

Josey (6-5, 280 pounds) holds 16 offers. Owens (6-1, 203 pounds) has six and Howse (6-2, 185 pounds) has an early offer from Kentucky. Michigan State has not offered any of the three yet, as this will be their first time on campus.

In-state wideout will be in East Lansing

On Tuesday, the Spartans will host Grand Rapids Catholic Central wide receiver Jace Williams, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior-to-be with six scholarship offers.

Williams camped at Michigan State in June and caught the eyes of the staff then.

Boston College, Nebraska and Kentucky are his three Power 5 offers.

The Spartans have not offered yet, but Williams would be thrilled if they did.

"That would be great," he said. "I liked Michigan State. If I got an offer from an in-state school, that would be great and close to home."

Williams finished his sophomore season with 43 receptions, 741 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.