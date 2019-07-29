Projected 2019 Michigan State football starting lineup
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team.
Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins.
OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players.
LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs.
LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard.
CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019.
RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down.
RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season.
TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman.
FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season.
RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball.
WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019.
WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice.
DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes.
NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season.
DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards.
STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.
MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations.
SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back.
STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018.
FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes.
FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes. Cody Glenn, Associated Press
Fullscreen
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP.
BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018.
SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18).
KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    For Raequan Williams, football isn’t all that different from life.

    On the field, the hulking defensive tackle entering his fifth season at Michigan State knows his teammates are counting on him to do his job.

    Stay in your gap. Know where your help is.

    Those are defining characteristics for an interior lineman in the Spartans defense, and if Williams does what he needs to do, he’s got teammates that do their jobs, too, making them among the best in the nation. It takes a certain discipline that comes naturally for the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, though Williams knows it’s something not everyone can relate to.

    See, his discipline comes from something much bigger than a game. Doing his job while growing up in Chicago’s west side carried far greater consequences than a running back gaining a big chunk of yards. Fail to do what’s necessary where Williams is from and it could mean your life.

    “Just in the sense of like, when you’re taking your brothers home from school and stuff like that,” Williams explained. “You have to get a certain job done. Like getting back home from going out to eat with your friends, you have to do a certain job and you gotta get home; you gotta get food for your family. I know it’s horrific, but those disciplines are what taught me that I gotta stay on my game. You know, I gotta help, I gotta make sure the running back doesn’t run to this left side or something like that.

    “I’ve got to provide for my brothers and sisters and everybody so those type of jobs you have, that type of thing, you have to get done. That's what makes it easier for me to I know that I have to stay in my gap (on the field) or bad things happen.”

    Bad things rarely happen for the Michigan State defense when Williams in on the field. He’s started 29 consecutive games for the Spartans and last season earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the Associated Press as part of the No. 1 rushing defense in the nation. Entering his senior season, Williams has been named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy and is expected to be an early-round selection in next spring’s NFL Draft.

    All of that, however, was never certain. Like most who grow up in the Garfield Park area of Chicago, no day is a guarantee. Danger lurks around every corner and gun violence is a daily occurrence. It, unfortunately, has played a big role in Williams’ life.

    In January of 2016, during Williams’ freshman year at Michigan State, his cousin, Antonio Pollards, was shot and killed. A year-and-a-half later, in June of 2017, Williams’ brother, Corey Hill Jr., was also gunned down.

    How did Williams make it through, even though he admitted he never really understood how to channel his anger and frustration until he got to Michigan State?

    “I feel like you got to make the right moral decision every single day if you want to make it from where I came from,” he said. “Where I came from, you can just say yes to a situation and end up dead, so that is crazy.

    “But how, honestly, I don't know. The more I think about it, the more I realize how I'm very blessed to make it from the place where I come from.”

    What’s more remarkable is what Williams has blossomed into during his time in East Lansing. Always an engaging personality, Williams draws teammates and those around him closer.

    Some call it leadership. Some might just say he’s a good guy. Whatever it is, people gravitate toward Williams.

    “Raequan is one of those guys that you can tell is just a caring person,” defensive end Kenny Willekes said. “It doesn't matter if the person, if it's a freshman that just got on campus the day before or a random person that he passed on the street, he's going to take time to talk to people; he's going to take time to care for people. He’s always looking out for the underdog, the guy that needs help, the guy that is struggling. He always knows and he's always gonna do whatever he can to help.”

    It’s not limited to his teammates, either.

    When Williams was back in Chicago for Big Ten media days, he spent time at a boxing gym near his neighborhood talking with friends and seeing how they’re doing.

    “I just went there to chop it up,” Williams said.

    He also returns home regularly to work with kids, those in the same position he used to be, trying to make the right choices and build a life for themselves.

    “He’s a tremendous young person,” Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. “He’s a very caring, giving person.”

    That makes him popular, especially with his teammates.

    “He has a persona and he can ground people because he’s been though difficulty,” Dantonio said. “Difficulty is not losing a football game. Difficulty is losing a brother or another family member. That’s true difficulty. What we deal with is sports and that is minor. He’s been down that road and understands what he can give other players.”

    Dantonio, of course, has stated often that Williams is destined for bigger things. He reiterated his belief that Williams will one day be the mayor of his hometown, though Williams has plans on the field before any talk of a political future.

    When his playing career does end, Williams will have the benefit of having his degree, something that was assured when his mother, LaTasha Williams, told him last spring the NFL could wait. Instead, Williams was going to graduate from Michigan State next semester in advertising management.

    “I feel like I just I gotta finish everything I start,” Williams said. “I feel like it would be more cool to be the first to finish college where I’m from than to be the first to go to the NFL. I have a chance to do both; why not do both?”

    He’ll almost certain do both, and when that happens, he’ll have made it. And true to his personality, Williams focuses more on what that will mean for his four younger siblings.

    “I'm the oldest kid, so everybody in my household looks up to me,” he said. “I feel like I have to do the best all the time because I’ve got so many eyes on me.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
    Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
    Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
    Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
    Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
    Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
    Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
    Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
    Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games. Chris Knight, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
    Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game. Holly Hart, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
    Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
    Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
    Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE