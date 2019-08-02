East Lansing – Michigan State sophomore Gabe Brown suffered a minor sprain to his right ankle, a team spokesman confirmed on Friday.
Brown was playing on Thursday in the Moneyball Pro-am when he suffered the injury to his ankle. He was helped off the court by teammates.
Michigan State will begin practice for the 2019-20 season in September and will potentially begin the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. They open the regular season at the Champions Classic against Kentucky and will also face Duke and Seton Hall in non-conference play along with a possible matchup with Kansas in the Maui Invitational.
Brown is expected to play a bigger role after seeing sporadic playing time as a freshman. The highlight to his season was when he scored a career-high 15 points in a Sweet 16 victory over LSU in the NCAA Tournament.
More: Healthy Brian Lewerke ready to command Michigan State's destiny
More: Michigan State freshman cornerback Julian Barnett works out with receivers
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.