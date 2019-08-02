Gabe Brown (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

East Lansing – Michigan State sophomore Gabe Brown suffered a minor sprain to his right ankle, a team spokesman confirmed on Friday.

Brown was playing on Thursday in the Moneyball Pro-am when he suffered the injury to his ankle. He was helped off the court by teammates.

Michigan State will begin practice for the 2019-20 season in September and will potentially begin the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. They open the regular season at the Champions Classic against Kentucky and will also face Duke and Seton Hall in non-conference play along with a possible matchup with Kansas in the Maui Invitational.

Brown is expected to play a bigger role after seeing sporadic playing time as a freshman. The highlight to his season was when he scored a career-high 15 points in a Sweet 16 victory over LSU in the NCAA Tournament.

