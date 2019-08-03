LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Most things are routine these days for David Dowell.

The fifth-year senior is used to preseason camp at Michigan State and having started 23 consecutive games, he understands what it takes to be successful, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2017 and third-team honors last season.

However, there is one thing that’s different as the Spartans begin preparations for the 2019 season — Dowell’s twin brother, Andrew, is no longer lined up in front of David Dowell at outside linebacker for the Spartans.

“It was weird at first,” David Dowell admitted after Michigan State went through its first practice Thursday. “Back in the spring it was weird not having him in front of me for the first time in a couple years.”

A couple years is underselling it just a tad.

David and Andrew were a pair of four-star recruits when they came to Michigan State out of St. Edward High in Lakewood, Ohio. While David Dowell redshirted that first season in 2015 when the Spartans reached the College Football Playoff, Andrew was getting on the field for the MSU defense.

Still, they were both playing defense and as David slowly moved into a starting role in 2017, they were a tandem that was always around the football. While Andrew was piling up the tackles, David was busing turning the ball over. He had five interceptions in 2017 then grabbed two more last season while breaking up six passes.

Now the veteran in the Michigan State secondary, Dowell, a two-time member of Michigan State’s Eagles leadership council, is trying to become a complete player and captain a unit that expects to take a big jump this season.

“That’s the one thing I focused on in the spring, stepping into that leadership role,” Dowell said. “I’ve always considered myself a leader but more of a leader by example. For me it’s being more vocal about it, stepping up and saying something that needs to be said, being comfortable talking to the whole team, the whole unit. That’s something I’ve really worked on and will continue to work on.”

There’s a void to be filled in that capacity.

Now in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Khari Willis was one of the strongest leaders in the Mark Dantonio era at Michigan State. Dowell plans to use everything he learned from his former teammate to keep this year’s defensive backs on their game.

“Khari was one of those guys who was a great leader since I came here; we came here together my freshman year,” Dowell said. “Just kind of seeing how he handles certain situations, I've definitely been able to take a lot away from him.”

If the transfer in leadership is seamless that should bode well for the Michigan State defense. Already one of the top units in the nation, the Spartans believe they can make the jump from a tough team against the run — they were No. 1 in the country in 2018 — to one that will be difficult to throw against, as well.

Last season, Michigan State allowed 225.2 yards passing a game, which ranked eighth in the Big Ten and 62nd in the nation. However, the Spartans tied for fourth in the conference with 14 interceptions and with a healthy Josiah Scott at one cornerback position, that could lock down once side of the field.

With Dowell also in place, the question comes at the other safety and cornerback spots.

Xavier Henderson is expected to step in for Willis after a solid freshman season while fifth-year senior Josh Butler likely gets the call at cornerback. But should the production falter, the Spartans believe they have plenty of depth at both spots to create some competition.

Getting the depth chart sorted out will be the goal over the next few weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 opener against Tulsa, as will taking that next step as a secondary.

Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
    “We just have to focus on us,” Dowell said. “We know the things we have to get better at, especially as a defense, creating more turnovers and creating more turnovers for touchdowns, and stuff like that. We just have to focus on us, and the goal always stays the same.”

    That goal, of course, is shutting teams down.

    Michigan State has done that on the ground, now the Spartans feel they can do that in the air, as well.

    “We all been working hard,” Dowell said. “We don’t have anybody pulling us in the wrong direction. Everybody is focused on being better individually and as a unit.”

