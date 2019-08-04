Michigan State's Macgarrett Kings in action in 2015. (Photo: Detroit News)

Former Michigan State receiver Macgarrett Kings isn’t giving up easily on his dream of playing in the NFL.

Kings, a four-year letterman for the Spartans from 2012-15, is working out every day across the street from the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in Davie, Fla., hoping for an invitation to camp.

Kings works out in his Michigan State helmet next to a sign that says, “I’ll work for free.”

“I’m most capable for the job,” Kings tells Paxton Boyd of West Palm Beach’s WPTV. “Like my sign says, I’ll do it for free. It’s not for the money, it’s not for the glamour, it’s for the love of the game.”

Kings, a native of Fort Lauderdale, finished his MSU career with 116 catches for 1,461 yards and nine touchdowns. He played in 48 career games, with 14 starts.

“I really love this game,” Kings says. “I’ve been doing it since the age of 3, and I know, if given the right opportunity I’ll make the most of it and they won’t be sorry.”