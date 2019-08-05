CLOSE Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio kicked off MSU media day on Monday. The Spartans are preparing for the Aug. 30 opener against Tulsa. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

East Lansing — If anyone is hoping to get an idea of what Michigan State’s offense might look like before the opener against Tulsa on Aug. 30, good luck.

Coach Mark Dantonio didn’t give any hints last month at Big Ten media days and he did the same on Monday as the Spartans held their own media day at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan Statehead football coach Mark Dantonio smiles as he answers questions from reporters during the team media day Monday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“We're not going to expand on that right now,” Dantonio said. “I don't want to do that. I think there's got to be something to be — you know, you've got to leave something in the bag.”

What’s in the bag has been the source of most of the offseason speculation. After averaging just 18.7 points last season, Dantonio decided to make changes to his offensive staff. Nobody lost their job, but the responsibilities were shuffled.

The most notable was Brad Salem going from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. That pushed former co-offensive coordinator Dave Warner back to quarterbacks — a position he coached at Michigan State from 2007-12 — and co-offensive coordinator Jim Bollman to offensive line — a position he’s spent the bulk of his career coaching.

“I understood it was going to be tough. It was going to be a tough situation,” Dantonio said. “That's human nature. But at the same time, they also have another opportunity to go back to their initial position, I think, of expertise, like I've said, and then also we've got tremendously unselfish people. Our coaches just want to win. Our coaches just want to have our guys play well.”

The moves made by Dantonio were in an effort to create a fresh approach among the staff.

“They've been extremely diligent,” Dantonio said. “They've worked very well together. They've put aside any egos and those types of things. I've been very impressed with how they've gone about their business in terms of critiquing everything, re-evaluating everything, restructuring their meeting rooms with the players and the things that they want to involve our players with. It's been impressive to see how they've gone about their business.”

