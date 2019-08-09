Belleville defensive end Jalen Hunt (Photo: 247Sports)

East Lansing — It appears Michigan State is getting a late addition to its 2019 recruiting class.

Belleville defensive end Jalen Hunt has officially become a member of the Michigan State team, according to Hunt’s high school coach, Jermain Crowell.

Crowell confirmed to The News the report first published by 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Hunt originally committed to Iowa, choosing the Hawkeyes over the likes of Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. However, he did not qualify academically and was planning to attend Iowa Western Community College.

But Hunt has now qualified and will be joining Michigan State’s roster as the Spartans continue with preseason camp in preparation for the opener against Tulsa on Aug. 30.

Hunt was ranked the No. 16 player in the state of Michigan by 247Sports and the No. 48 defensive end in the country. He joins Belleville teammates Julian Barnett and Devontae Dobbs as members of Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class.

