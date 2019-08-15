Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Adam Hunger, AP
Fullscreen
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing – Cody White doesn’t want to hear about potential or how high someone’s ceiling might beat.

    The Michigan State junior is more interested in results.

    “With me being out there and the other guys that got hurt, just knowing that our potential,” White said before pausing for a beat.

    “And I hate using the word potential,” he said shaking his head. “Because that means we’re not there yet. But we know the level we can get to and we’re excited to show people that this year.”

    White was responding to a question about the real effect a massive number of injuries had on Michigan State’s offense in 2018. There was no position group that avoided it, and the receivers were right in the middle of it as White missed four games with a broken hand and then senior Felton Davis ruptured his Achilles midway through the year. Darrell Stewart was also bothered by ankle problems while Jalen Nailor, Cam Chambers, Brandon Sowards, Laress Nelson and C.J. Hayes all missed time, as well.

    White, however, didn’t want to hear any of it.

    “(The injuries) played a part in our struggles last year, but we don’t like to make excuses here at Michigan State,” he said. “It’s just about the next guy up and try to overcome it.”

    While it seemed a bit overwhelming to overcome last season, the Spartans head into 2019 completely healthy at wide receiver, including White.

    With Davis off to the NFL and Stewart continuing to play his role as the solid do-everything type of receiver, White is likely sliding into the position of being quarterback Brian Lewerke’s favorite target. Even though he missed the four games last season, White still led Michigan State with 555 receiving yards while grabbing a pair of touchdown catches. That came after a freshman season when White had 35 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns while being named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Freshman team.

    And at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, the former high school quarterback, running back and receiver has the athleticism to make all the tough catches. He was trying to make one in the end zone against Central Michigan when he broke his hand and when he returned to the lineup against Maryland, he quickly was on the highlight reel with a one-handed grab while being pulled down by a defender.

    More of the same seems to be in store this season.

    “He seems a lot more physical this year than what he was last year,” Lewerke said. “He’ll be definitely that guy that you can just throw it up, kind of like Felton was, and he’ll just go get the ball.”

    With White, Stewart and Nailor – the likely starters at wide receiver for the Spartans – Michigan State should be in the right position to breathe some life into an offense that managed just 18.7 points a game last season.

    The offensive coaching changes have Don Treadwell leading the wide receivers after assisting last season with the defensive backs. Treadwell has plenty of experience with receivers, having coached the position with the Spartans from 2007-10 when he was also the offensive coordinator.

    He had his share of experience then at Michigan State and knows how valuable it will be this season, especially from White.

    “He’s a really good student of the game,” Treadwell said of White. “He’s probably one of the best in our room and I would say he would challenge most of the guys in there in terms of his understanding of what we do offensively, and also how we want to attack the defense. That’s very helpful when you can have a receiver that can appreciate the bigger picture and not just a specific role.”

    The bigger picture is what White is focusing on. Ask him about individual goals and he quickly pivots to what the team needs to accomplish.

    “We’re just trying to get wins any way we can,” White said. “And for us to win we know our offense has to be excelling at all areas. So that’s one of the key points that we’re focusing on this camp.”

    There’s plenty of key points for Michigan State’s offense to focus on. From running the ball more consistently to keeping Lewerke healthy, there’s a lot of the Spartans to improve.

    Included in that is the play of the receivers and White is ready to show he and the rest of the offense are ready to match up with a defense among the best in the nation.

    “We know we’re kind of the little dogs to the defense because the defense is just so great,” White said laughing. “If we can get up to that expectation of what the defense is we know we’re playing very well.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE