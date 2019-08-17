Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games. Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — When most defenses lose two of their four starting defensive backs to the NFL, there could be a bit of a setback the next season.

    At Michigan State, there are no plans for any sort of step in the wrong direction and sophomore safety Xavier Henderson is a big reason.

    While fifth-year senior Josh Butler will likely step in at cornerback for Justin Layne, a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henderson slides into the strong safety spot held by Khari Willis, who was taken in the fourth round by the Indianapolis Colts.

    It’s a big pair of shoes to fill. Willis started 30 of 46 career games and earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two seasons. However, Henderson said he’s up to the task because no one is expecting him to be Khari Willis.

    “I wouldn’t say I feel pressure” Henderson said. “I approach it that the coaches tell me they don’t want me to be Khari. But I definitely learned a lot from Khari, and I talk to him all the time. It’s just kind of about attacking practice and attacking the game with the same mentality that Khari has. He’s trying to get better every day, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

    “But I’m kind of playing my own way — not to play like Khari, but to be dominant like Khari was.”

    Willis, a team captain last season, was the consummate quarterback in the secondary. He finished his career with 196 tackles and four interceptions and was always on top of where the defense needed to be.

    That sort of attention to detail is something Henderson is focusing on. For example, everyone in the Big Ten knows the Spartans had the best rushing defense in the nation in 2018, and that means teams might try and go to the air to attack Michigan State. Understanding every nuance of defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s approach will prepare Henderson for his new role.

    “We have to understand our defense, and we all know at the back end that we’re gonna stop the run first,” Henderson said. “So teams aren’t gonna come down here and pound it down our throats, they’re gonna throw the ball around. That’s why we have to be mentally ready every game, mentally prepared, watch all the film we can, understand how they’re gonna attack us, where they’re gonna attack us and come in focused every game.”

    While Michigan State ranked 62nd in the country in passing defense last season, giving up 225.2 yards a game, the Spartans feel they have the playmakers to improve significantly on that ranking.

    Junior cornerback Josiah Scott has All-American potential after missing all but five games last season while fifth-year senior David Dowell has seven interceptions over the last two seasons from his free safety position. And even with a veteran like Butler at the other corner spot, the Spartans have a handful of young players looking to make a name for themselves like redshirt freshmen Kalon Gervin and Davion Williams as well as juniors Tre Person and Dominique Long.

    Throw in a pass rush Michigan State is committed to improving and throwing the ball against the Spartans shouldn’t be an easy task.

    Henderson figures to be a big part of the pass defense. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2018, seeing most of his action as the Spartans’ fifth defensive back. Henderson finished with 15 tackles and recovered a fumble against Rutgers.

    Even that limited playing time will pay dividends in 2019.

    “I think it helped a lot,” Henderson said. “I think it helped with chemistry, just being in there with (the starters) like Joe Bachie, Dave Dowell and Josiah and all those guys. It helped with just building chemistry with them on the field and it helped me understand the defense and the tempo of college football. And now I have a better mindset of what to expect going into this year.”

    Henderson hopes to fill the leadership void left by Willis, as well. While there’s still a heavy veteran presence on the team, Henderson believes he’s in a unique position after playing all of last season.

    “I’ve always been a leader my whole life,” Henderson said. “Watching Khari and David do such a good job communicating, Bachie, watching all of those guys talk about what the offenses are doing, trying to attack us. We always say that if you know something and you’re not telling someone else, that’s selfish defense.”

    Henderson has no intention of being selfish. That’s not how Willis played. It’s not how the Spartans play.

    Instead, he expects to make the transition from Willis a smooth one, and possibly one that results in a significant upgrade.

    “Xavier has a lot of talent,” coach Mark Dantonio said. “He's put on another 10 pounds; he's 205 pounds-plus. He can run very well. He's got great range and vision. He's got great ball skills. So he should have a tremendous career here. I think he's one of those guys that could be a next level player at some point.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE