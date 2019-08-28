CLOSE

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio previews the Spartans' game against Tulsa on Friday night.

East Lansing — When Mark Dantonio shuffled his coaching staff in the offseason, he said he wanted to move people into their “area of expertise.”

That description of Michigan State’s coaching changes following the 2018 season fits Don Treadwell perfectly. In his third stint with the Spartans, Treadwell is back coaching the wide receivers, something he did his previous two stops in East Lansing and something he’s done often throughout a coaching career that began back in the mid-1980s.

“Don Treadwell has been a wide receiver coach all his life, basically,” Dantonio said.

Who better to coach the receivers, then?

When Dantonio decided to make his changes to the offensive staff, it included shifting Terrence Samuel from receivers to assistant defensive backs coach. It was a tough deal for Samuel, who had mentored the likes of Aaron Burbridge, Tony Lippett, Bennie Fowler and Felton Davis in his time on the offensive side of the ball.

But with a coach like Treadwell available — he rejoined Dantonio’s staff in 2018 as assistant defensive backs coach while overseeing the freshmen — it made more sense.

Now, Treadwell is hoping his season on the defense will help him breathe life into the Spartans’ passing game.

“The opportunity that I had last season was just phenomenal,” Treadwell said as Michigan State prepared for the season opener Friday against Tulsa. “I mean in our profession at the college level, very few times, especially if you are a veteran coach, do you get to swap and go from one side of the ball to the other. For me to have had that opportunity, there is not enough hours in the day to tell you how unbelievable that opportunity was because I learned so much.

“When you think about it, we have, if not the best, we are the top three in every category on defense. Also, to peek behind a curtain, if you will, and to see what (defensive coordinator Mike) Tressel and the other defensive coaches put together on defense, has only made me a better offensive coach.”

Before the season on defense, Treadwell had spent his entire career on offense. He started as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Youngstown State in 1986 and trips to Miami (Ohio), Cincinnati, Stanford, Boston College, North Carolina State and Ball State that followed were all as offensive coaches.

He made his first stop at Michigan State as wide receivers coach under Bobby Williams from 2000-02, and after one season at Ball State he became Dantonio’s offensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2004-06. He followed Dantonio to MSU in 2007 and served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach until 2010. After that season, Treadwell left become the head coach at Miami (Ohio). Three years on the offensive staff at Kent State followed before his return to Michigan State.

His goal now is to use the knowledge he gained last season to lead a group that includes fifth-year senior Darrell Stewart and junior Cody White.

“It should be an advantage because you get a feel for maybe a little bit more of the finer points, and we look at things schematically a little bit on offense,” Treadwell said. “Now that I’ve been on the other side, I can see how a No. 1 defense in the country puts things together to prepare for an offense and that was really eye-opening for me, and it really helped me appreciate some things that they do on that side of the ball.”

Stewart has caught 101 career passes while White has 77. Throw in the speed of sophomore Jalen Nailor and a budding star like freshman Julian Barnett and Treadwell has plenty to work with in the room. Included in that group are veterans like juniors Cam Chambers and Laress Nelson, and sophomore C.J. Hayes, all players looking to make an impact.

For Treadwell, it’s been fun working once again in his area of “expertise.”

“It’s always nice coming in having young men that have talent and potential,” Treadwell said. “But that doesn’t cut it by itself. They’ve still got to develop.”

That’s what Treadwell plans to do as Michigan State looks to rebound from last season when it ranked 13th in the Big Ten in total offense and eighth in passing offense (217.2 yards per game).

“We want guys that are hungry to go out and get the job done,” Treadwell said, “but to (also) have an edge to get the job done.”

Michigan State football game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa: Michigan State returns in its usual Friday night slot with the chance to show off its new offense against a team from the American Athletic Conference that has won just five games over the past two seasons. All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lewerke and how he runs new coordinator Brad Salem’s system. Expect the fifth-year senior quarterback to look sharp, though a few hiccups will likely surface for a unit that is desperately looking for a quick start after last season’s struggles. Tulsa will try and run the ball, but that might not go very well against the seasoned Spartans defense. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty returning from last season and they’ve never been overwhelmed by the big stage, reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2016. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to get over the hump against the Spartans in recent memory and that trend should continue. It should be more of a test for Michigan State’s offense this time around and the Spartans’ defense is likely the key to what will likely be a close game on the scoreboard, something that could become a trend throughout the season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona State: There’s plenty of buzz around what Herm Edwards is building at Arizona State and some even think the Sun Devils can surprise folks and win the Pac-12. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels is a budding star, but this should be his first time playing a legitimate top-five defense in the nation. That will almost certainly prove to be too much to overcome as Michigan State’s defense gives Daniels fits while the offense continues to find its rhythm. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Northwestern: If there’s a team that has Michigan State’s number, it has to be the Wildcats. Northwestern has beaten Michigan State in three consecutive meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller two years ago in the last matchup in Evanston. There are some holes to fill offensively for the Wildcats, but former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson takes over at quarterback and the defense returns its share of playmakers for the defending West Division champs. Expect another close one, but this could be the fifth loss in six meetings for the Spartans. Prediction: LOSS
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana: The Spartans might not be facing a powerhouse, but it will be a test nonetheless as to how they bounce back from a tough defeat. Brush it aside and keep moving forward and there’s still plenty to accomplish. Let it be a shot to the team’s confidence and things can get ugly in a hurry. The schedule helps in that regard as the Hoosiers are a team with a few offensive weapons but the inability to stop too many teams from scoring. This game should provide a lift heading into the first big division game a week later. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 at Ohio State: Michigan State has won two of its last three visits to Ohio State. However, the last one was a 48-3 blowout in 2017 that ended any hopes of a division championship. A similar fate seems unlikely this time around as the defense should keep the Spartans within in striking distance on a weekly basis. The question, of course, comes down to where the offense is at this point. If MSU is moving the ball consistently it could lead to a huge statement in the East. How far Ohio State has progressed with new QB Justin Fields will also be worth watching as the winner of this one will take early command in the division race. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin: The second of two big road games will again test the mental toughness of a team that will be convincing itself it’s not out of the championship hunt despite the loss to Ohio State. Michigan State is set up well to face the Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who will get his share of yards but won’t dominate the game. In their first trip to Madison since 2012, expect the offense to kick it into gear and win another tight one, just like it did in the last meeting when the Spartans won in overtime. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State: Coming off the first bye of the season, the Spartans will be fresh as they look to beat the Nittany Lions for the third straight time and sixth in the last seven meetings. Just like Northwestern has proven to be Michigan State’s kryptonite, the Spartans are the same for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have plenty of questions on offense, and even with this game coming more than halfway through the season, they’ll still be searching for answers. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois: This would qualify as the only part of the schedule that could be described as easy considering the Spartans will be coming off their second bye in three weeks. That should leave plenty of time to freshen up and get back in the swing of things against a team that will be struggling to stay out of the basement of the Big Ten West. By this point, the offense should be hitting its stride and barring any major injuries, the defense will be in the midst of another dominating season as MSU gets ready for the final push toward a possible division title. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 at Michigan: The latest edition of the rivalry will be played at Michigan Stadium, but the home field hasn’t meant much in recent years as the visiting team has won each of the last four. If that trend continues it likely means Michigan State’s offense has found something while Michigan’s is again grasping at straws. It could also mean that Michigan’s defense has been unable to fill the holes created departures to the NFL while Michigan State’s defense is exactly as good as everyone thinks it is. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Rutgers: The Spartans head into the final two weeks of the season playing the worst two teams in the division. They’ll likely be doing it while paying attention to the scoreboard to see if they get any help in the battle to reach the conference championship game. Avoiding a letdown on the final road trip of the season will be critical against a team that almost pulled off the upset a season ago. A clean, turnover-free game is all it should take for Michigan State. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland: By kickoff the Spartans should know if they’re playing for a chance at the division title or simply improving their bowl position. Maryland will be an interesting opponent, capping off its first season under coach Mike Locksley. There’s bound to be some improvement from the Terps, but it seems unlikely Michigan State will drop its final home game of the season to a team that likely won’t be playing in a bowl game. Look for an impressive final showing for Brian Lewerke as the defense pitches a shutout. Prediction: WIN. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
