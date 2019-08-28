Michigan State football game-by-game predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game. Al Goldis, AP
Fullscreen
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa: Michigan State returns in its usual Friday night slot with the chance to show off its new offense against a team from the American Athletic Conference that has won just five games over the past two seasons. All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lewerke and how he runs new coordinator Brad Salem’s system. Expect the fifth-year senior quarterback to look sharp, though a few hiccups will likely surface for a unit that is desperately looking for a quick start after last season’s struggles. Tulsa will try and run the ball, but that might not go very well against the seasoned Spartans defense. Prediction: WIN
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa: Michigan State returns in its usual Friday night slot with the chance to show off its new offense against a team from the American Athletic Conference that has won just five games over the past two seasons. All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lewerke and how he runs new coordinator Brad Salem’s system. Expect the fifth-year senior quarterback to look sharp, though a few hiccups will likely surface for a unit that is desperately looking for a quick start after last season’s struggles. Tulsa will try and run the ball, but that might not go very well against the seasoned Spartans defense. Prediction: WIN Sue Ogrocki, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty returning from last season and they’ve never been overwhelmed by the big stage, reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2016. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to get over the hump against the Spartans in recent memory and that trend should continue. It should be more of a test for Michigan State’s offense this time around and the Spartans’ defense is likely the key to what will likely be a close game on the scoreboard, something that could become a trend throughout the season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty returning from last season and they’ve never been overwhelmed by the big stage, reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2016. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to get over the hump against the Spartans in recent memory and that trend should continue. It should be more of a test for Michigan State’s offense this time around and the Spartans’ defense is likely the key to what will likely be a close game on the scoreboard, something that could become a trend throughout the season. Prediction: WIN Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona State: There’s plenty of buzz around what Herm Edwards is building at Arizona State and some even think the Sun Devils can surprise folks and win the Pac-12. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels is a budding star, but this should be his first time playing a legitimate top-five defense in the nation. That will almost certainly prove to be too much to overcome as Michigan State’s defense gives Daniels fits while the offense continues to find its rhythm. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona State: There’s plenty of buzz around what Herm Edwards is building at Arizona State and some even think the Sun Devils can surprise folks and win the Pac-12. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels is a budding star, but this should be his first time playing a legitimate top-five defense in the nation. That will almost certainly prove to be too much to overcome as Michigan State’s defense gives Daniels fits while the offense continues to find its rhythm. Prediction: WIN Radmen Niven, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 21 at Northwestern: If there’s a team that has Michigan State’s number, it has to be the Wildcats. Northwestern has beaten Michigan State in three consecutive meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller two years ago in the last matchup in Evanston. There are some holes to fill offensively for the Wildcats, but former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson takes over at quarterback and the defense returns its share of playmakers for the defending West Division champs. Expect another close one, but this could be the fifth loss in six meetings for the Spartans. Prediction: LOSS
Sept. 21 at Northwestern: If there’s a team that has Michigan State’s number, it has to be the Wildcats. Northwestern has beaten Michigan State in three consecutive meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller two years ago in the last matchup in Evanston. There are some holes to fill offensively for the Wildcats, but former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson takes over at quarterback and the defense returns its share of playmakers for the defending West Division champs. Expect another close one, but this could be the fifth loss in six meetings for the Spartans. Prediction: LOSS Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana: The Spartans might not be facing a powerhouse, but it will be a test nonetheless as to how they bounce back from a tough defeat. Brush it aside and keep moving forward and there’s still plenty to accomplish. Let it be a shot to the team’s confidence and things can get ugly in a hurry. The schedule helps in that regard as the Hoosiers are a team with a few offensive weapons but the inability to stop too many teams from scoring. This game should provide a lift heading into the first big division game a week later. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana: The Spartans might not be facing a powerhouse, but it will be a test nonetheless as to how they bounce back from a tough defeat. Brush it aside and keep moving forward and there’s still plenty to accomplish. Let it be a shot to the team’s confidence and things can get ugly in a hurry. The schedule helps in that regard as the Hoosiers are a team with a few offensive weapons but the inability to stop too many teams from scoring. This game should provide a lift heading into the first big division game a week later. Prediction: WIN Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 5 at Ohio State: Michigan State has won two of its last three visits to Ohio State. However, the last one was a 48-3 blowout in 2017 that ended any hopes of a division championship. A similar fate seems unlikely this time around as the defense should keep the Spartans within in striking distance on a weekly basis. The question, of course, comes down to where the offense is at this point. If MSU is moving the ball consistently it could lead to a huge statement in the East. How far Ohio State has progressed with new QB Justin Fields will also be worth watching as the winner of this one will take early command in the division race. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 5 at Ohio State: Michigan State has won two of its last three visits to Ohio State. However, the last one was a 48-3 blowout in 2017 that ended any hopes of a division championship. A similar fate seems unlikely this time around as the defense should keep the Spartans within in striking distance on a weekly basis. The question, of course, comes down to where the offense is at this point. If MSU is moving the ball consistently it could lead to a huge statement in the East. How far Ohio State has progressed with new QB Justin Fields will also be worth watching as the winner of this one will take early command in the division race. Prediction: LOSS Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin: The second of two big road games will again test the mental toughness of a team that will be convincing itself it’s not out of the championship hunt despite the loss to Ohio State. Michigan State is set up well to face the Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who will get his share of yards but won’t dominate the game. In their first trip to Madison since 2012, expect the offense to kick it into gear and win another tight one, just like it did in the last meeting when the Spartans won in overtime. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin: The second of two big road games will again test the mental toughness of a team that will be convincing itself it’s not out of the championship hunt despite the loss to Ohio State. Michigan State is set up well to face the Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who will get his share of yards but won’t dominate the game. In their first trip to Madison since 2012, expect the offense to kick it into gear and win another tight one, just like it did in the last meeting when the Spartans won in overtime. Prediction: WIN Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State: Coming off the first bye of the season, the Spartans will be fresh as they look to beat the Nittany Lions for the third straight time and sixth in the last seven meetings. Just like Northwestern has proven to be Michigan State’s kryptonite, the Spartans are the same for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have plenty of questions on offense, and even with this game coming more than halfway through the season, they’ll still be searching for answers. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State: Coming off the first bye of the season, the Spartans will be fresh as they look to beat the Nittany Lions for the third straight time and sixth in the last seven meetings. Just like Northwestern has proven to be Michigan State’s kryptonite, the Spartans are the same for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have plenty of questions on offense, and even with this game coming more than halfway through the season, they’ll still be searching for answers. Prediction: WIN Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois: This would qualify as the only part of the schedule that could be described as easy considering the Spartans will be coming off their second bye in three weeks. That should leave plenty of time to freshen up and get back in the swing of things against a team that will be struggling to stay out of the basement of the Big Ten West. By this point, the offense should be hitting its stride and barring any major injuries, the defense will be in the midst of another dominating season as MSU gets ready for the final push toward a possible division title. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois: This would qualify as the only part of the schedule that could be described as easy considering the Spartans will be coming off their second bye in three weeks. That should leave plenty of time to freshen up and get back in the swing of things against a team that will be struggling to stay out of the basement of the Big Ten West. By this point, the offense should be hitting its stride and barring any major injuries, the defense will be in the midst of another dominating season as MSU gets ready for the final push toward a possible division title. Prediction: WIN Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 16 at Michigan: The latest edition of the rivalry will be played at Michigan Stadium, but the home field hasn’t meant much in recent years as the visiting team has won each of the last four. If that trend continues it likely means Michigan State’s offense has found something while Michigan’s is again grasping at straws. It could also mean that Michigan’s defense has been unable to fill the holes created departures to the NFL while Michigan State’s defense is exactly as good as everyone thinks it is. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 at Michigan: The latest edition of the rivalry will be played at Michigan Stadium, but the home field hasn’t meant much in recent years as the visiting team has won each of the last four. If that trend continues it likely means Michigan State’s offense has found something while Michigan’s is again grasping at straws. It could also mean that Michigan’s defense has been unable to fill the holes created departures to the NFL while Michigan State’s defense is exactly as good as everyone thinks it is. Prediction: WIN Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 23 at Rutgers: The Spartans head into the final two weeks of the season playing the worst two teams in the division. They’ll likely be doing it while paying attention to the scoreboard to see if they get any help in the battle to reach the conference championship game. Avoiding a letdown on the final road trip of the season will be critical against a team that almost pulled off the upset a season ago. A clean, turnover-free game is all it should take for Michigan State. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Rutgers: The Spartans head into the final two weeks of the season playing the worst two teams in the division. They’ll likely be doing it while paying attention to the scoreboard to see if they get any help in the battle to reach the conference championship game. Avoiding a letdown on the final road trip of the season will be critical against a team that almost pulled off the upset a season ago. A clean, turnover-free game is all it should take for Michigan State. Prediction: WIN Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland: By kickoff the Spartans should know if they’re playing for a chance at the division title or simply improving their bowl position. Maryland will be an interesting opponent, capping off its first season under coach Mike Locksley. There’s bound to be some improvement from the Terps, but it seems unlikely Michigan State will drop its final home game of the season to a team that likely won’t be playing in a bowl game. Look for an impressive final showing for Brian Lewerke as the defense pitches a shutout. Prediction: WIN. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland: By kickoff the Spartans should know if they’re playing for a chance at the division title or simply improving their bowl position. Maryland will be an interesting opponent, capping off its first season under coach Mike Locksley. There’s bound to be some improvement from the Terps, but it seems unlikely Michigan State will drop its final home game of the season to a team that likely won’t be playing in a bowl game. Look for an impressive final showing for Brian Lewerke as the defense pitches a shutout. Prediction: WIN. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten) Will Newton, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Foxboro, Mass. — One of the most intriguing roster questions for the New England Patriots comes at the most important position.

    Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is a lock, of course. Ditto rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.

    The fun part comes with trying to figure out which way Bill Belichick is headed with Brian Hoyer as Saturday’s cutdown day looms.

    The preference, of course, is to keep just two quarterbacks on the regular-season roster. That would allow the Patriots to perhaps keep a positional player who would actually do more than a backup quarterback who might never see the field.

    Stidham still has a lot to learn and some issues to iron out. But he’s shown enough to push Hoyer, the former Michigan State quarterback, out of a job by the weekend.

    Maybe the decision is that easy for Belichick, who isn’t afraid to pull the trigger on anybody.

    Or maybe it’s not. Because the reality is that the Hoyer situation is complex and has a few layers.

    For starters, Brady would love to have him stick around. He’s comfortable with Hoyer riding shotgun, enjoys having him in the quarterback room, and believes he provides valuable assistance week to week, even though he’s not actively playing in the games.

    It’s also no secret Hoyer has done great work with the scout team. He was instrumental in helping the Patriots defense take down Jared Goff and the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Hoyer had some institutional knowledge of the Rams offensive philosophies. He had a connection to Sean McVay, via Kyle Shanahan. And he played in San Francisco for Shanahan, while McVay was once a tight ends coach for Shanahan.

    Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels sung his praises Monday.

    “I won’t make any of those decisions (on how many quarterbacks we keep), but I love Brian Hoyer. Brian’s been great for us. He’s great for Tom,” McDaniels said. “He’s done a nice job in the preseason, obviously. Brian knows our system, knows how to operate and function within the things we do. (He) throws the ball well and is an extremely hard worker. Really smart, great teammate, and as good a leader as I’ve seen as a backup quarterback that I’ve been around. Because, you know, that’s a difficult position to be in sometimes.

    "But Brian understands who he is and what his role is and does a tremendous job of pushing his teammates and goes in there and takes his job very seriously, whether it be in practice or in games, scout team, our offense, whatever it might be. He makes the guys around him better.”

    Stidham is not at a point where he can be a factor with the scout team and help the defense crack an opponent. He’s worried about developing as a quarterback in this league.

    So Hoyer still has some value in-house. He would also be better equipped to take over in a pinch should something minor happen to Brady. He could get the offense through a regular-season emergency scenario. Down the stretch, when playoff seeding is so important, he’s more likely to hold the fort and keep the wins coming. Stidham isn’t quite ready to pinch-hit and assure those wins. However, he has shown enough that with a little more time, he could handle a short-term crisis.

    “I think he’s a good kid. He loves football. He’s a hard worker. He really comes in every day, he makes mistakes every day, like they all do as  rookies, and he gets better,” said McDaniels. “He takes coaching. He listens well. And he can improve from one day to the next if he’ll just take the things we’re talking about in the meeting room and apply them on the field the next day.

    “He’s demonstrated toughness. He’s taken some hits. He’s been accurate when we’ve given him time to throw,” McDaniels went on. “And generally speaking, he’s run the offense somewhat the way we would like him to run it. Again, there’s huge room for improvement. I don’t think there’s a rookie in the National Football League after three preseason games that you wouldn’t say that about. Our goal is to just try to get a little better every day with him.”

    If Brady suffers a major injury, the backup becomes a moot point. Neither Hoyer nor Stidham is going to produce the types of must-have game-winning drives Brady did against the Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

    So do you keep three, or two?

    If they keep two, the Patriots could simply release Hoyer or trade him. The latter might be the most appealing to Belichick because he’ll get something in return. Depending how desperate a team might be, he might get a fifth- or sixth-round pick for Hoyer. After Andrew Luck’s stunning retirement announcement Saturday, the Colts could sure use a veteran backup. That’s one possible stop for Hoyer. There are others, and there will be more depending on how long Belichick wants to wait.

    Plus, if they think Stidham might eventually be the successor to Brady, Hoyer is just in the way. Stidham needs as many reps as possible, even if it’s just in practice.

    As it is, Belichick has only kept three regular-season quarterbacks only twice during the past decade.

    So the answer might already be known. But then again, does Belichick ever do what anyone thinks?

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE