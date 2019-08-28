Michigan State football game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa: Michigan State returns in its usual Friday night slot with the chance to show off its new offense against a team from the American Athletic Conference that has won just five games over the past two seasons. All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lewerke and how he runs new coordinator Brad Salem’s system. Expect the fifth-year senior quarterback to look sharp, though a few hiccups will likely surface for a unit that is desperately looking for a quick start after last season’s struggles. Tulsa will try and run the ball, but that might not go very well against the seasoned Spartans defense. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty returning from last season and they’ve never been overwhelmed by the big stage, reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2016. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to get over the hump against the Spartans in recent memory and that trend should continue. It should be more of a test for Michigan State’s offense this time around and the Spartans’ defense is likely the key to what will likely be a close game on the scoreboard, something that could become a trend throughout the season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona State: There’s plenty of buzz around what Herm Edwards is building at Arizona State and some even think the Sun Devils can surprise folks and win the Pac-12. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels is a budding star, but this should be his first time playing a legitimate top-five defense in the nation. That will almost certainly prove to be too much to overcome as Michigan State’s defense gives Daniels fits while the offense continues to find its rhythm. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Northwestern: If there’s a team that has Michigan State’s number, it has to be the Wildcats. Northwestern has beaten Michigan State in three consecutive meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller two years ago in the last matchup in Evanston. There are some holes to fill offensively for the Wildcats, but former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson takes over at quarterback and the defense returns its share of playmakers for the defending West Division champs. Expect another close one, but this could be the fifth loss in six meetings for the Spartans. Prediction: LOSS
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana: The Spartans might not be facing a powerhouse, but it will be a test nonetheless as to how they bounce back from a tough defeat. Brush it aside and keep moving forward and there’s still plenty to accomplish. Let it be a shot to the team’s confidence and things can get ugly in a hurry. The schedule helps in that regard as the Hoosiers are a team with a few offensive weapons but the inability to stop too many teams from scoring. This game should provide a lift heading into the first big division game a week later. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 at Ohio State: Michigan State has won two of its last three visits to Ohio State. However, the last one was a 48-3 blowout in 2017 that ended any hopes of a division championship. A similar fate seems unlikely this time around as the defense should keep the Spartans within in striking distance on a weekly basis. The question, of course, comes down to where the offense is at this point. If MSU is moving the ball consistently it could lead to a huge statement in the East. How far Ohio State has progressed with new QB Justin Fields will also be worth watching as the winner of this one will take early command in the division race. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin: The second of two big road games will again test the mental toughness of a team that will be convincing itself it’s not out of the championship hunt despite the loss to Ohio State. Michigan State is set up well to face the Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who will get his share of yards but won’t dominate the game. In their first trip to Madison since 2012, expect the offense to kick it into gear and win another tight one, just like it did in the last meeting when the Spartans won in overtime. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State: Coming off the first bye of the season, the Spartans will be fresh as they look to beat the Nittany Lions for the third straight time and sixth in the last seven meetings. Just like Northwestern has proven to be Michigan State’s kryptonite, the Spartans are the same for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have plenty of questions on offense, and even with this game coming more than halfway through the season, they’ll still be searching for answers. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois: This would qualify as the only part of the schedule that could be described as easy considering the Spartans will be coming off their second bye in three weeks. That should leave plenty of time to freshen up and get back in the swing of things against a team that will be struggling to stay out of the basement of the Big Ten West. By this point, the offense should be hitting its stride and barring any major injuries, the defense will be in the midst of another dominating season as MSU gets ready for the final push toward a possible division title. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 at Michigan: The latest edition of the rivalry will be played at Michigan Stadium, but the home field hasn’t meant much in recent years as the visiting team has won each of the last four. If that trend continues it likely means Michigan State’s offense has found something while Michigan’s is again grasping at straws. It could also mean that Michigan’s defense has been unable to fill the holes created departures to the NFL while Michigan State’s defense is exactly as good as everyone thinks it is. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Rutgers: The Spartans head into the final two weeks of the season playing the worst two teams in the division. They’ll likely be doing it while paying attention to the scoreboard to see if they get any help in the battle to reach the conference championship game. Avoiding a letdown on the final road trip of the season will be critical against a team that almost pulled off the upset a season ago. A clean, turnover-free game is all it should take for Michigan State. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland: By kickoff the Spartans should know if they’re playing for a chance at the division title or simply improving their bowl position. Maryland will be an interesting opponent, capping off its first season under coach Mike Locksley. There’s bound to be some improvement from the Terps, but it seems unlikely Michigan State will drop its final home game of the season to a team that likely won’t be playing in a bowl game. Look for an impressive final showing for Brian Lewerke as the defense pitches a shutout. Prediction: WIN. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
    Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News breaks down Michigan State’s defense.

    Tough tackles

    They don’t get the notoriety of some of the other players on Michigan State’s roster, but the defensive tackles are as important as any to the Spartans ranking as the best rushing defense in the nation.

    Fifth-year senior Raequan Williams is the leader of the group after earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the Associated Press and being named this season to the Outland Trophy watch list. He’s joined in the starting lineup by senior Mike Panasiuk, who has started 29 consecutive games and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades last season.

    Junior Naquan Jones rotates in and likely would start on most Big Ten teams, while redshirt freshman Jacob Slade looks like the best bet to join the playing group. Redshirt freshman Deshaun Mallory could also see some time if the Spartans run into any injury issues.

    Feeling the rush

    Getting after the quarterback was one of Michigan State’s main points of emphasis this offseason, and having fifth-year senior Kenny Willekes back is an important first step. He had 20.5 tackles for loss last season, including 8.5 sacks and after breaking his leg in the Redbox Bowl, Willekes opted to return for his final season. That’s huge for the Spartans, but he’ll need some help if they’ll improve on the 28 sacks they recorded last season.

    Junior Jacub Panasiuk should start on the other side and, if he can remain healthy, could be primed for a big season with so much attention being paid to Willekes. Sophomore Jack Camper is also pushing for playing time along with junior Drew Beesley. Also, keep an eye on true freshman Michael Fletcher, who was one of the top players in the Midwest last season at Flint Carman-Ainsworth.

    No ordinary Joe

    The Spartans might be as deep as any team in the Big Ten at linebacker, led by All-American candidate Joe Bachie.

    The senior middle linebacker has led the Spartans in tackles each of the past two seasons and has been named to a handful of preseason All-American teams. He’s the quarterback of the defense and is rarely out of position.

    Bachie is joined on the outside by the likes of fifth-year senior Tyriq Thompson, junior Antjuan Simmons and junior Brandon Bouyer-Randle. All three have played significant snaps and can play multiple positions, with Bouyer-Randle especially adept at getting after the quarterback.

    There’s plenty of talent pushing for playing time, too, just in case injuries creep in. Sophomore Noah Harvey has had a solid preseason camp, while redshirt freshmen Jeslord Boateng and Edward Warinner have put themselves in position to see more playing time.

    Heading it off at the pass

    While Michigan State has consistently been one of the best defenses in the nation against the run, its pass defense has sometimes been vulnerable to giving up its share of yards through the air.

    Last season, the Spartans allowed 225.2 yards passing a game, some of that attributed to the fact teams sometimes abandoned running the ball. Still, the Spartans expect to play better in the back end this year, even after losing cornerback Justin Layne and safety Khari Willis to the NFL.

    With junior cornerback Josiah Scott healthy and fifth-year senior safety David Dowell leading the way, the secondary won’t be lacking in talent or depth. Fifth-year senior Josh Butler likely will start at cornerback, with sophomore Xavier Henderson taking over at safety. Juniors Tre Person and Dominique Long will push for time at safety, while loads of young talent reside at cornerback. Freshmen Kalon Gervin and Davion Williams are waiting in the wings, with sophomore Shakur Brown coming off an impressive spring and preseason camp.

    Welcome back

    It’s not often a team goes through more than a couple of punters in a season, let alone five. But that’s exactly the position Michigan State was in last season after Jake Hartbarger suffered a broken leg in the second game of the season.

    It led to a parade of legs that even included backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi that night at Arizona State. Freshmen Tyler Hunt played five games before an injury knocked him out as Michigan State also used freshman Will Przystup and brought in Bryce Baringer midseason.

    All but Przystup are back, as Hartbarger was granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA and expects to be back to 100 percent by the time the season begins.

    The Spartans also brought in true freshman Jack Bouwmeester, a native of Australia who joined the team in the spring.

    Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
    Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
    Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
    Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
    Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
    Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
    Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
    Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
    Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
    Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
    Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
    Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
    Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
