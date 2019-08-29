Michigan State now has four defensive line commits in their 2020 class as Grovetown (Ga.) senior Simeon Barrow Jr. announced for the Spartans on Thursday afternoon.

Barrow had a big junior season with 31 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He chose the Spartans over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and more.

Simeon Barrow committed to Michigan State on Thursday. (Photo: The Opening)

“He’s been here all four years, but he started playing varsity his sophomore year,” Grovetown head coach Damien Postell said. “We had him as an offensive tackle at first but he ended up, by region time, started playing defensive end and led the team in sacks. His sophomore year, we saw it because his first game at defensive end, he had three sacks.”

Barrow is a physically imposing young man today, but that was not always the case.

“When he came to us, he was 5-10” and 165-170 pounds,” Postell said. “He started sprouting every year, and now he is a legitimate 6-3½, 265 pounds. He put on 100 pounds and worked himself into this position.”

Although he has those great physical attributes, it is Barrow’s intangible qualities that come to mind first when his coaches talk about what type of kid he is.

“Really it’s his humility and work ethic,” Postell said. “He has a weight set at home, so he works with us in the weight room here and works at home. He pushes himself. He is humble about it all. Whenever he got offers this year, any coach coming in that offered, he would give them a genuine hug because it felt like the work he put in had paid off.”

There were many opportunities for Barrow to stay in the south, but he has northern roots which made him feel comfortable with Michigan State, especially after he had a good experience on his June 21 official visit.

“He has a split home, so he is down here with his dad and stepmom,” Postell said. “He lived up in New York until seventh grade and moved down here then, and his mom is still up there with his older sister. He’s been here since seventh grade. His mom has only made one or two games down here. She will try to make a couple more this year but travel from New York to here can be tough. But he was used to the cold weather, it was no big deal.”

247Sports ranks Barrow as the No. 43 weak-side defensive end in the country in the 2020 class.

Belleville underclassmen visiting Friday

When Michigan State takes on Tulsa for their season opener on Friday night, at least a pair of Belleville Tigers will be on hand.

Junior offensive tackle Ramier Lewis (6-7, 330 pounds) and linebacker Jamari Buddin (6-2, 200 pounds) are both scheduled to be in Spartan Stadium as unofficial visitors.

Buddin holds an offer from the Spartans as well as Florida State, Penn State, Michigan and more.

Lewis has not been offered by Michigan State yet, but has Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and more.

Michigan State has five former Belleville players on their roster: cornerback Davion Williams, wide receivers Jahz Watts and Julian Barnett, offensive lineman Devontae Dobbs and defensive lineman Jalen Hunt.

