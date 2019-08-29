Michigan State football game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game. Al Goldis, AP
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa: Michigan State returns in its usual Friday night slot with the chance to show off its new offense against a team from the American Athletic Conference that has won just five games over the past two seasons. All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lewerke and how he runs new coordinator Brad Salem’s system. Expect the fifth-year senior quarterback to look sharp, though a few hiccups will likely surface for a unit that is desperately looking for a quick start after last season’s struggles. Tulsa will try and run the ball, but that might not go very well against the seasoned Spartans defense. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty returning from last season and they’ve never been overwhelmed by the big stage, reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2016. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to get over the hump against the Spartans in recent memory and that trend should continue. It should be more of a test for Michigan State’s offense this time around and the Spartans’ defense is likely the key to what will likely be a close game on the scoreboard, something that could become a trend throughout the season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona State: There’s plenty of buzz around what Herm Edwards is building at Arizona State and some even think the Sun Devils can surprise folks and win the Pac-12. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels is a budding star, but this should be his first time playing a legitimate top-five defense in the nation. That will almost certainly prove to be too much to overcome as Michigan State’s defense gives Daniels fits while the offense continues to find its rhythm. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Northwestern: If there’s a team that has Michigan State’s number, it has to be the Wildcats. Northwestern has beaten Michigan State in three consecutive meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller two years ago in the last matchup in Evanston. There are some holes to fill offensively for the Wildcats, but former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson takes over at quarterback and the defense returns its share of playmakers for the defending West Division champs. Expect another close one, but this could be the fifth loss in six meetings for the Spartans. Prediction: LOSS
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana: The Spartans might not be facing a powerhouse, but it will be a test nonetheless as to how they bounce back from a tough defeat. Brush it aside and keep moving forward and there’s still plenty to accomplish. Let it be a shot to the team’s confidence and things can get ugly in a hurry. The schedule helps in that regard as the Hoosiers are a team with a few offensive weapons but the inability to stop too many teams from scoring. This game should provide a lift heading into the first big division game a week later. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 at Ohio State: Michigan State has won two of its last three visits to Ohio State. However, the last one was a 48-3 blowout in 2017 that ended any hopes of a division championship. A similar fate seems unlikely this time around as the defense should keep the Spartans within in striking distance on a weekly basis. The question, of course, comes down to where the offense is at this point. If MSU is moving the ball consistently it could lead to a huge statement in the East. How far Ohio State has progressed with new QB Justin Fields will also be worth watching as the winner of this one will take early command in the division race. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin: The second of two big road games will again test the mental toughness of a team that will be convincing itself it’s not out of the championship hunt despite the loss to Ohio State. Michigan State is set up well to face the Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who will get his share of yards but won’t dominate the game. In their first trip to Madison since 2012, expect the offense to kick it into gear and win another tight one, just like it did in the last meeting when the Spartans won in overtime. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State: Coming off the first bye of the season, the Spartans will be fresh as they look to beat the Nittany Lions for the third straight time and sixth in the last seven meetings. Just like Northwestern has proven to be Michigan State’s kryptonite, the Spartans are the same for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have plenty of questions on offense, and even with this game coming more than halfway through the season, they’ll still be searching for answers. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois: This would qualify as the only part of the schedule that could be described as easy considering the Spartans will be coming off their second bye in three weeks. That should leave plenty of time to freshen up and get back in the swing of things against a team that will be struggling to stay out of the basement of the Big Ten West. By this point, the offense should be hitting its stride and barring any major injuries, the defense will be in the midst of another dominating season as MSU gets ready for the final push toward a possible division title. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 at Michigan: The latest edition of the rivalry will be played at Michigan Stadium, but the home field hasn’t meant much in recent years as the visiting team has won each of the last four. If that trend continues it likely means Michigan State’s offense has found something while Michigan’s is again grasping at straws. It could also mean that Michigan’s defense has been unable to fill the holes created departures to the NFL while Michigan State’s defense is exactly as good as everyone thinks it is. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Rutgers: The Spartans head into the final two weeks of the season playing the worst two teams in the division. They’ll likely be doing it while paying attention to the scoreboard to see if they get any help in the battle to reach the conference championship game. Avoiding a letdown on the final road trip of the season will be critical against a team that almost pulled off the upset a season ago. A clean, turnover-free game is all it should take for Michigan State. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland: By kickoff the Spartans should know if they’re playing for a chance at the division title or simply improving their bowl position. Maryland will be an interesting opponent, capping off its first season under coach Mike Locksley. There’s bound to be some improvement from the Terps, but it seems unlikely Michigan State will drop its final home game of the season to a team that likely won’t be playing in a bowl game. Look for an impressive final showing for Brian Lewerke as the defense pitches a shutout. Prediction: WIN. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
    East Lansing – "Pound Green Pound" is still a phrase used around Michigan State.

    For years it described the way the Spartans played on offense. From the days under George Perles all the way through Mark Dantonio, the game plan was to be a team that established the run with talented backs running behind a big, physical offensive line.

    However, last season, that plan never took hold as injuries decimated the offensive line and knocked the running game for a loop when senior LJ Scott was injured in the second game of the season and played only five games all year.

    With Scott out most of the season, it forced the Spartans to turn to Connor Heyward, then a sophomore, and true freshman La’Darius Jefferson. Both showed flashes, including Heyward’s 157 yards and two touchdowns against Maryland, but the rushing attack never truly got going.

    As Michigan State entered preseason camp, determining how the running back room stacked up was one of the offenses primary goals as Heyward and Jefferson were battling redshirt freshman Elijah Collins and freshman Anthony Williams.

    Entering No. 18 Michigan State’s season opener Friday night against Tulsa, Heyward is listed as the starter, but Jefferson, Collins and Williams are there, as well, and all could end up getting some carries.

    “I see that running back situation as very fluid,” Dantonio said. “Guys are going to get opportunities, especially in the first game of the season. Connor has had a good summer camp, been impressed with really all of our running backs in summer camp. They've adapted to some of the new things, been able to retain other things. We’ll see how they play.”

    It’s been quite the transformation for both Heyward and Jefferson.

    When Heyward arrived on campus as a freshman in 2017, it was as a three-star athlete. In his first season, he was used in various spots on the offense and had just three rushing attempts all season. He entered 2018 as Scott’s backup but quickly found himself as the primary ball carrier and was learning on the fly.

    With a full season under his belt as a running back and an entire off-season, Heyward believes he’s in a much better position.

    “I give a lot of props to Coach (Brad) Salem, our position coach and OC,” Heyward said. “I was more of an athlete last year and was taking baby steps. This past offseason I’ve really turned into more of a running back. I could already catch the ball and do all of those things off natural ability, but (Salem) really upped my game, just working on those extra steps and just be more of a running back and hitting that hole. He’s really, I think, upped everybody's game in the running back room.”

    Heyward led Michigan State in rushing last season, gaining 529 yards on 118 carries for an average of 4.5 yards per carry. He added five touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 249 yards.

    But Heyward thinks his maturation as a player will lead to in increase in all of those numbers.

    “A running back has to be able to catch the ball, run the ball and, obviously, block,” Heyward said. “You have to know what you're doing. I honestly feel like my football intelligence has increased with Coach Salem, not knowing just what the running back is doing, but everybody else around you so that everything makes sense.”

    The move to running back last season was as much of an adjustment for Jefferson. A quarterback at Muskegon, Jefferson made his debut against Arizona State after Scott got hurt and served as Heyward’s primary backup from there. He finished the season with 255 yards on 78 carries with two touchdowns, highlighted by gaining 60 yards and scoring a touchdown in a win over Penn State.

    “It was more just running on instinct,” Jefferson said. “It was just trusting my abilities to get me out of some situations.”

    Throughout the offseason, Jefferson said he’s worked hard to become more than just a guy running on instinct.

    “Just all of the little detail things to become a true running back, I didn’t really now all that,” Jefferson said. “I really wanted to work on balance and just patience, seeing the hole. I just turned myself into a true running back and I feel like I'm doing that each and every day. I’m studying film and just seeing stuff, seeing where the holes should be, just trying to be a master of our offense.”

    While Heyward and Jefferson are likely to get the bulk of the carries early in the season, Collins and Williams should get a shot, too.

    Collins played in three games last season to preserve his redshirt and carried the ball just twice for 8 yards. Williams enrolled early and went through spring practice but suffered an injury early in preseason camp, leaving his status for Friday’s opener in doubt.

    “It takes time,” Dantonio said. “All these guys are relatively young players. Connor is a junior, but he played the most last year. These are young players. You're waiting for them to bust out. This is their opportunity to make some strides. We're going to go from there.

    “It will be interesting to see how some of these other young players play as well. They'll have their opportunities as we go.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE