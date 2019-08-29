CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Matt Charboneau preview the opening games of the college football season: Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee and Michigan State vs. Tulsa. The Detroit News

Michigan State vs. Tulsa

► Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

► TV/radio: FS1/WJR 760

► Records: Season opener for both teams.

► Line: MSU by 23

View from the other side

Dekota Gregory covers Tulsa football for the Tulsa World. He breaks down the Golden Hurricane for The Detroit News, answering five questions heading into Friday’s Michigan State-Tulsa game at Spartan Stadium. You can follow him on Twitter @dekotagregory.

Question: Who should we expect to see as the starting quarterback?

Gregory: I’m predicting Zach Smith to start at quarterback over Seth Boomer, who started the final eight games last season. (Smith) transferred from Baylor and started 10 games there. Along with that Power 5 experience, he also has a great arm, which is the first thing people tend to notice about him.

Question: Can Tulsa move the ball well enough on the ground against MSU’s defense?

Gregory: That’s honestly a good question. Although TU has two outstanding running backs, the offensive line is a big question mark with only two returning starters. And a road game against Michigan State is not an easy place to figure things out. Running backs Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II have the ability to run the ball against anybody; they’ll just need help from that inexperienced offensive line. Although I don’t know if they’ll both get 100 rushing yards and average 5 yards a carry like Taylor mentioned, I think the two will still make some plays Friday night and find success.

Question: Do MSU’s offensive staff changes make game-planning tough for the Tulsa defense?

► Gregory: Philip Montgomery didn’t sugarcoat this struggle. He stated during his weekly press conference that the changes have it made difficult to prepare for MSU. He said he knows there’s obviously talent on that offense to prepare for, he just doesn’t exactly know how MSU will use that talent.

Question: How much will the change at defensive coordinator benefit the Golden Hurricane?

► Gregory: Former defensive coordinator Bill Young was Joseph Gillespie’s mentor, meaning they have the same foundation. However, being a younger guy, Gillespie has said that you can expect a little bit more of a flashy defense from him. A little bit more might be needed, too, because although TU has plenty of talent on its front seven, the Hurricane struggled with getting to the quarterback last season. But the biggest benefit I’ve seen so far, considering they haven’t played yet is the morale from the defense. Gillespie is a pretty intense and exciting guy, and his defense has kind of taken on that same persona. The defensive players have mentioned throughout the preseason how much the intensity has went up on that side of the ball because of Gillespie.

► Question: What must Tulsa do to pull off the upset?

► Gregory: An upset will depend on that inexperienced offensive line. It’s hard to say they’ll be bad, because most of these guys are unknown, so who knows, maybe they’ll come out and be great. However, like I said before, that’s a very tough environment to figure things out in. But if the offensive line can hold its own, then TU can keep it close with its running game. If the game is close, Zach Smith’s big arm and big-play ability could be the spark to help TU get over the edge.

Players to watch

Shamari Brooks, RB: The first of Tulsa’s 1-2 punch in the backfield, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Brooks packs a wallop. He led the Golden Hurricane with 967 rushing yards last season while scoring seven touchdowns and had a season-high 151 yards on 17 carries against UConn. He’s run for 100 yards or more in a game eight times, including four times in 2018. On the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in the nation.

Corey Taylor II, RB: The 5-10, 222-pounder is the second of Tulsa’s back on the Doak Walker watch list, and he’s putting up nearly identical numbers as Brooks. Taylor ran for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while averaging 4.8 yards a carry. He ran for 100 or more yards in a game four times last season and has scored multiple touchdowns in a game five times, including three scores against Navy in 2018.

Zaven Collins, LB: In 2018, Collins became the ninth player in Tulsa history to earn Freshman All-American honors after moving into the starting lineup after two games. He finished with 85 tackles, good for second on the team, while adding 9.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one interception. Collins had double-digit tackles in five games last season, including 12 stops against Memphis.

Michigan State football game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News predicts Michigan State's 2019 football season, game-by-game.
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa: Michigan State returns in its usual Friday night slot with the chance to show off its new offense against a team from the American Athletic Conference that has won just five games over the past two seasons. All eyes will be on quarterback Brian Lewerke and how he runs new coordinator Brad Salem’s system. Expect the fifth-year senior quarterback to look sharp, though a few hiccups will likely surface for a unit that is desperately looking for a quick start after last season’s struggles. Tulsa will try and run the ball, but that might not go very well against the seasoned Spartans defense. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Western Michigan: The Broncos have plenty returning from last season and they’ve never been overwhelmed by the big stage, reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game in 2016. But that doesn’t mean they’ve been able to get over the hump against the Spartans in recent memory and that trend should continue. It should be more of a test for Michigan State’s offense this time around and the Spartans’ defense is likely the key to what will likely be a close game on the scoreboard, something that could become a trend throughout the season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona State: There’s plenty of buzz around what Herm Edwards is building at Arizona State and some even think the Sun Devils can surprise folks and win the Pac-12. True freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels is a budding star, but this should be his first time playing a legitimate top-five defense in the nation. That will almost certainly prove to be too much to overcome as Michigan State’s defense gives Daniels fits while the offense continues to find its rhythm. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Northwestern: If there’s a team that has Michigan State’s number, it has to be the Wildcats. Northwestern has beaten Michigan State in three consecutive meetings, including a triple-overtime thriller two years ago in the last matchup in Evanston. There are some holes to fill offensively for the Wildcats, but former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson takes over at quarterback and the defense returns its share of playmakers for the defending West Division champs. Expect another close one, but this could be the fifth loss in six meetings for the Spartans. Prediction: LOSS
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana: The Spartans might not be facing a powerhouse, but it will be a test nonetheless as to how they bounce back from a tough defeat. Brush it aside and keep moving forward and there’s still plenty to accomplish. Let it be a shot to the team’s confidence and things can get ugly in a hurry. The schedule helps in that regard as the Hoosiers are a team with a few offensive weapons but the inability to stop too many teams from scoring. This game should provide a lift heading into the first big division game a week later. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 at Ohio State: Michigan State has won two of its last three visits to Ohio State. However, the last one was a 48-3 blowout in 2017 that ended any hopes of a division championship. A similar fate seems unlikely this time around as the defense should keep the Spartans within in striking distance on a weekly basis. The question, of course, comes down to where the offense is at this point. If MSU is moving the ball consistently it could lead to a huge statement in the East. How far Ohio State has progressed with new QB Justin Fields will also be worth watching as the winner of this one will take early command in the division race. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin: The second of two big road games will again test the mental toughness of a team that will be convincing itself it’s not out of the championship hunt despite the loss to Ohio State. Michigan State is set up well to face the Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor, who will get his share of yards but won’t dominate the game. In their first trip to Madison since 2012, expect the offense to kick it into gear and win another tight one, just like it did in the last meeting when the Spartans won in overtime. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State: Coming off the first bye of the season, the Spartans will be fresh as they look to beat the Nittany Lions for the third straight time and sixth in the last seven meetings. Just like Northwestern has proven to be Michigan State’s kryptonite, the Spartans are the same for Penn State. The Nittany Lions have plenty of questions on offense, and even with this game coming more than halfway through the season, they’ll still be searching for answers. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois: This would qualify as the only part of the schedule that could be described as easy considering the Spartans will be coming off their second bye in three weeks. That should leave plenty of time to freshen up and get back in the swing of things against a team that will be struggling to stay out of the basement of the Big Ten West. By this point, the offense should be hitting its stride and barring any major injuries, the defense will be in the midst of another dominating season as MSU gets ready for the final push toward a possible division title. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 at Michigan: The latest edition of the rivalry will be played at Michigan Stadium, but the home field hasn’t meant much in recent years as the visiting team has won each of the last four. If that trend continues it likely means Michigan State’s offense has found something while Michigan’s is again grasping at straws. It could also mean that Michigan’s defense has been unable to fill the holes created departures to the NFL while Michigan State’s defense is exactly as good as everyone thinks it is. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Rutgers: The Spartans head into the final two weeks of the season playing the worst two teams in the division. They’ll likely be doing it while paying attention to the scoreboard to see if they get any help in the battle to reach the conference championship game. Avoiding a letdown on the final road trip of the season will be critical against a team that almost pulled off the upset a season ago. A clean, turnover-free game is all it should take for Michigan State. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland: By kickoff the Spartans should know if they’re playing for a chance at the division title or simply improving their bowl position. Maryland will be an interesting opponent, capping off its first season under coach Mike Locksley. There’s bound to be some improvement from the Terps, but it seems unlikely Michigan State will drop its final home game of the season to a team that likely won’t be playing in a bowl game. Look for an impressive final showing for Brian Lewerke as the defense pitches a shutout. Prediction: WIN. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
    Facts and figures

    Getting defensive: Each team is coming off an impressive season on the defensive side of the ball. Michigan State was the No. 1 rushing defense in the nation while ranking in the top 10 in total defense and scoring defense. Tulsa was nearly as stout in Conference USA and finished the season No. 8 in the country in pass defense, allowing 174.6 yards a game, while it was 10th in fourth-down conversion defense.

    Scoring points: While the win-loss record has fluctuated, Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery has consistently had good offensive production. In his 50 games, the Golden Hurricane have scored 40 or more points 21 times and posted a 17-4 in those games. They have also gained more than 500 yards of total offense 19 times and have gone over the 600-yard mark eight times. The Hurricane have also produced 12 300-yard rushing games.

    First meeting: Tulsa, the smallest school by enrollment in the FBS, is playing Michigan State for the first time. The Golden Hurricane is 1-7 all-time against teams from the Big Ten and is playing its first team from the conference since it took on Ohio State in 2016. Michigan State is the fifth different Big Ten team Tulsa has played with its only victory coming against Iowa in 1996.

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

