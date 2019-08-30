Mark Dantonio (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Michigan State opens its 2019 season on Friday night against Tulsa. You can follow the action throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

MICHIGAN STATE VS. TULSA

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing

TV/radio: FS1/WJR 760

Records: Season opener for both teams.

Line: MSU by 23

MORE COVERAGE

Will 'Pound Green Pound' make rebound at MSU with Connor Heyward, La’Darius Jefferson?

View from the other side: Michigan State vs. Tulsa

Wojo's Pigskin Picks: As Spartans and Wolverines kick it off, time to kick it up a notch

Trieu: Michigan State lands Georgia 3-star defensive end Simeon Barrow Jr.

Scouting the Michigan State defense: All-out stout

Scouting the Michigan State offense: Questions abound