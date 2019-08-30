Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

East Lansing — It was a chance to unveil a new offense, but if what Michigan State displayed on Friday night was what it will be running all season, then the chances of improving off of last season’s performance are slim.

No. 18 Michigan State took care of the primary goal in the season opener at Spartan Stadium, beating Tulsa, 28-7, in front of 72,005. However, the Spartans hardly instilled much confidence in its fan base as the offense went through struggles similar to what it did in 2018 when it averaged just 18.7 points a game.

After an impressive opening drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to running back Connor Heyward, the offense started to grind to a halt. The defense was consistently giving the Spartans good field position, but they were only able to muster field goals on scoring drives that went four yards, seven yards and four yards.

By the time the first half ended with Michigan State leading 25-7, the defense had chipped in a touchdown while the offense had gained only 171 yards and twice failed to convert on fourth-and-1.

At the end of the third quarter, Lewerke was 19-for-33 for 154 yards while Heyward’s 37 rushing yards led the way for the Spartans.

Fortunately for the Spartans (1-0), their defense also looked like last year’s, limiting Tulsa to 79 total yards in the first half while getting an interception from linebacker Antjuan Simmons and a touchdown from Kenny Willekes on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The opening drive of the game had the crowd buzzing as Michigan State took advantage of a pair of Tulsa penalties. The nine-play drive was capped by Lewerke’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Heyward, who took a pass in the flat, made a defender miss then leaped over a handful of defenders to the front corner of the end zone.

It gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 11:41 in the first quarter and featured a fourth-and-1 conversion when backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi came in for Lewerke and picked up 2 yards on a designed run.

The offense stalled from there, for the most part, taking advantage of some big plays on defense and special teams.

After junior Dominique Long blocked a punt on the first play of the second quarter, the Spartans failed to pick up a first down but got a 38-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin to take a 10-0 lead with 14:03 left in the first half. On the next Tulsa drive, a bad snap was recovered by Willekes deep in Tulsa territory. But after three penalties, Michigan State again settled for a field goal, this time a 47-yarder from Coghlin that gave the Spartans a 13-0 lead with 9:59 left in the second quarter.

Another bad snap on Tulsa’s next drive went out of the end zone for a safety to give Michigan State a 15-0 lead before Raequan Williams forced a fumble by Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith that was recovered in the end zone by Willekes to put the Spartans ahead, 22-0, with 4:49 to play in the half.

Coghlin added a 44-yard field goal after an interception by Simmons before Tulsa closed the half with its only scoring drive, taking advantage of a Willekes roughing the passer call on third-and-8 to march down the field and get on the board when Smith hit Sam Crawford Jr. with a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 25-7 headed to the locker room.

Michigan State extended the lead to 28-7 on a Coghlin’s fourth field goal, a 40-yarder with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans defense had Tulsa on its heels the entire game. Michigan State finished with 13 tackles for loss, including five sacks and held Tulsa’s two running backs — Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor — to -1 yards rushing on 13 carries through late in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State held Tulsa to -73 rushing yards, which set a program record.

