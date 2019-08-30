LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — It was a chance to unveil a new offense, but if what Michigan State displayed on Friday night was what it will be running all season, then the chances of improving off of last season’s performance are slim.

No. 18 Michigan State took care of the primary goal in the season opener at Spartan Stadium, beating Tulsa, 28-7, in front of 72,005. However, the Spartans hardly instilled much confidence in its fan base as the offense went through struggles similar to what it did in 2018 when it averaged just 18.7 points a game.

After an impressive opening drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to running back Connor Heyward, the offense started to grind to a halt. The defense was consistently giving the Spartans good field position, but they were only able to muster field goals on scoring drives that went four yards, seven yards and four yards.

By the time the first half ended with Michigan State leading 25-7, the defense had chipped in a touchdown while the offense had gained only 171 yards and twice failed to convert on fourth-and-1.

At the end of the third quarter, Lewerke was 19-for-33 for 154 yards while Heyward’s 37 rushing yards led the way for the Spartans.

Fortunately for the Spartans (1-0), their defense also looked like last year’s, limiting Tulsa to 79 total yards in the first half while getting an interception from linebacker Antjuan Simmons and a touchdown from Kenny Willekes on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The opening drive of the game had the crowd buzzing as Michigan State took advantage of a pair of Tulsa penalties. The nine-play drive was capped by Lewerke’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Heyward, who took a pass in the flat, made a defender miss then leaped over a handful of defenders to the front corner of the end zone.

It gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 11:41 in the first quarter and featured a fourth-and-1 conversion when backup quarterback Rocky Lombardi came in for Lewerke and picked up 2 yards on a designed run.

The offense stalled from there, for the most part, taking advantage of some big plays on defense and special teams.

After junior Dominique Long blocked a punt on the first play of the second quarter, the Spartans failed to pick up a first down but got a 38-yard field goal from Matt Coghlin to take a 10-0 lead with 14:03 left in the first half. On the next Tulsa drive, a bad snap was recovered by Willekes deep in Tulsa territory. But after three penalties, Michigan State again settled for a field goal, this time a 47-yarder from Coghlin that gave the Spartans a 13-0 lead with 9:59 left in the second quarter.

Another bad snap on Tulsa’s next drive went out of the end zone for a safety to give Michigan State a 15-0 lead before Raequan Williams forced a fumble by Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith that was recovered in the end zone by Willekes to put the Spartans ahead, 22-0, with 4:49 to play in the half.

Coghlin added a 44-yard field goal after an interception by Simmons before Tulsa closed the half with its only scoring drive, taking advantage of a Willekes roughing the passer call on third-and-8 to march down the field and get on the board when Smith hit Sam Crawford Jr. with a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 25-7 headed to the locker room.

Michigan State extended the lead to 28-7 on a Coghlin’s fourth field goal, a 40-yarder with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

The Spartans defense had Tulsa on its heels the entire game. Michigan State finished with 13 tackles for loss, including five sacks and held Tulsa’s two running backs — Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor — to -1 yards rushing on 13 carries through late in the fourth quarter.

Michigan State held Tulsa to -73 rushing yards, which set a program record.

Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) and the rest of the Spartans sing with the fans after defeating the University of Tulsa 28-7 at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) and the rest of the Spartans sing with the fans after defeating the University of Tulsa 28-7 at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II, quarterback Zach Smith, and Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler chase after a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter. The ball rolled out of bounds resulting in a safety for Michigan State.
(From left) Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II, quarterback Zach Smith, and Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler chase after a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter. The ball rolled out of bounds resulting in a safety for Michigan State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott tackles Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes in the first quarter.
Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott tackles Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith fumbles the ball while being tackled by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the first quarter.
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith fumbles the ball while being tackled by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Two fans dressed as Colonel Sanders stand out from the Michigan State fans in the stands.
Two fans dressed as Colonel Sanders stand out from the Michigan State fans in the stands. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his team during the first quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his team during the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie chase the ball after a bad snap by Tulsa in the second quarter. Michigan State recovered the fumble.
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie chase the ball after a bad snap by Tulsa in the second quarter. Michigan State recovered the fumble. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (#48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (#48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) celebrates after running the ball for a first down in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) celebrates after running the ball for a first down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball away from Tulsa defensive end Deven Lamp in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball away from Tulsa defensive end Deven Lamp in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before a game against the University of Tulsa at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener against Tulsa on August 30, 2019 at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen high-fives a fan while walking onto the field for warmups.
Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen high-fives a fan while walking onto the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright catches a pass during warmups.
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright catches a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball during warmups.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks the field during warmups.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks the field during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Michigan State Spartans walk across the file together before the start of the game.
The Michigan State Spartans walk across the field together before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk carries a sledgehammer with the word "destruction" painted on it as the team walks across the field together before the game.
Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk carries a sledgehammer with the word "destruction" painted on it as the team walks across the field together before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
