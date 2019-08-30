LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Michigan State entered the season opener on Friday night against Tulsa looking to breathe some life into an offense that struggled to put points on the board in 2018.

One of the keys to that turnaround will be improving the running game, which ranked 13th in the Big Ten a year ago. While a healthy offensive line will be critical, deciding the running back rotation will be as well.

That rotation was limited on Friday with freshman Anthony Williams Jr. out of the lineup. An early enrollee who played well in the spring game, Williams suffered an undisclosed injury early in preseason camp. Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio hasn’t given any updates on Williams’ status, instead saying several running backs — junior Connor Heyward, sophomore La’Darius Jefferson and redshirt freshman Elijah Collins — were all expected to get carries.

“Pretty fluid,” Dantonio said. “I see that running back situation very fluid. Guys are going to get opportunities especially in the first game of the season. Connor has had a good summer camp, been impressed with really all of our running backs in summer camp. They've adapted to some of the new things, been able to retain other things.”

Williams wasn’t the only player missing on Friday night that the 18th-ranked Spartans are counting on to contribute.

Fifth-year senior left tackle Cole Chewins was out with a back injury that has been an issue going back to last spring.

“He struggled with his back here throughout preseason,” Dantonio said. “Right now he's sort of on a day-to-day basis, see where he's at. We anticipate he'll be able to play at some point. Has had some time off here as of late.”

Chewins has started 25 games in his career, including all 13 games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2017. That led to high expectations entering last season, but an injury hampered Chewins early in the season. He missed the first game against Utah State before starting in week two at Arizona State. However, he was out after the first series and didn’t return to the starting lineup until week six at Penn State. Chewins finished the 2018 season with nine starts and played 663 snaps, but by the time spring practice rolled around, he was once again being held out.

Also out of the line was sophomore defensive end Jack Camper, as well as redshirt freshman defensive end Zach Slade, who injured his leg late in camp and is likely out for the season. Freshman defensive end Michael Fletcher and freshman wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan were both out, as well, after suffering injuries in preseason camp.

Line shuffle

The injury to Chewins forced some changes along Michigan State’s offensive line.

Junior Kevin Jarvis, who spent the last two seasons as the Spartans’ right guard, started at left tackle in place of Chewins. Junior AJ Arcuri was listed No. 1 on the depth chart but did not play in the first half.

The rest of the starting lineup included junior Luke Campbell at left guard, junior Matt Allen at center, sophomore Matt Carrick at right guard and junior Jordan Reid at right tackle. Fifth-year senior Tyler Higby also saw time at right guard while sophomore Blake Bueter played a handful of snaps at left guard.

Extra points

Offensive coordinator Brad Salem, in his first game since being promoted from quarterbacks coach, called plays from the sidelines. That means both coordinators, including Mike Tressel on defense, are on the field instead of the coach’s box.

… Wide receiver Julian Barnett was the only true freshman to see any playing time in the first half.

… Sophomore Tyler Hunt, a backup kicker, was the holder on field goals and extra points. Last season, quarterback Brian Lewerke was the holder.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) and the rest of the Spartans sing with the fans after defeating the University of Tulsa 28-7 at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) and the rest of the Spartans sing with the fans after defeating the University of Tulsa 28-7 at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II, quarterback Zach Smith, and Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler chase after a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter. The ball rolled out of bounds resulting in a safety for Michigan State.
(From left) Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II, quarterback Zach Smith, and Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler chase after a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter. The ball rolled out of bounds resulting in a safety for Michigan State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott tackles Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes in the first quarter.
Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott tackles Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith fumbles the ball while being tackled by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the first quarter.
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith fumbles the ball while being tackled by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Two fans dressed as Colonel Sanders stand out from the Michigan State fans in the stands.
Two fans dressed as Colonel Sanders stand out from the Michigan State fans in the stands. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his team during the first quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his team during the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie chase the ball after a bad snap by Tulsa in the second quarter. Michigan State recovered the fumble.
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie chase the ball after a bad snap by Tulsa in the second quarter. Michigan State recovered the fumble. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (#48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (#48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) celebrates after running the ball for a first down in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) celebrates after running the ball for a first down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball away from Tulsa defensive end Deven Lamp in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball away from Tulsa defensive end Deven Lamp in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before a game against the University of Tulsa at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener against Tulsa on August 30, 2019 at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen high-fives a fan while walking onto the field for warmups.
Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen high-fives a fan while walking onto the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright catches a pass during warmups.
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright catches a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball during warmups.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks the field during warmups.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks the field during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State Spartans walk across the file together before the start of the game.
The Michigan State Spartans walk across the field together before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk carries a sledgehammer with the word "destruction" painted on it as the team walks across the field together before the game.
Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk carries a sledgehammer with the word "destruction" painted on it as the team walks across the field together before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE