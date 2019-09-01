Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
    East Lansing — The boos didn’t start to become noticeable until the third quarter on Friday night.

    To that point, Michigan State’s offensive struggles in its season opener against Tulsa were mostly being met with a few shakes of the head, maybe an inappropriate word or two here and there bouncing around the stands at Spartan Stadium.

    But when No. 18 Michigan State began its first drive of the third quarter at its 8-yard line after an impressive punt return by Cody White was wiped by a personal foul on Shakur Brown, the crowd had officially grown restless. The Spartans ran three straight running plays to Connor Heyward — the first play didn’t count because of a holding penalty — before Brian Lewerke’s check-down pass to C.J. Hayes on third down fell incomplete, forcing the Spartans to punt from their end zone.

    The players trotted off the field shaking their heads. The boos were growing, as was the frustration. Everyone had seen this game before. After all, it was nearly a carbon copy of what Michigan State produced in 2018.

    “The way we played,” White said, “I would have been booing myself.”

    Added Lewerke, “It was probably right for them to do so in a sense. The offense was lacking.”

    An offseason that included coaching shuffles — head coach Mark Dantonio opted not to bring any new faces on his staff — and talk of a new offense resulted in more of the same.

    The same thing as 2018 when a defense as good as any in the nation was counted on to make up for an offense that failed to find any rhythm. The Spartans’ defense played its part in the 28-7 win over Tulsa, scoring a touchdown, getting a safety and forcing three turnovers.

    On the other side, though, it was a familiar script playing out. After the opening drive went 73 yards on nine plays and ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lewerke to Heyward, the offense was unable to muster much.

    Three drives in the second quarter highlighted Michigan State’s offensive problems. Three times the Spartans began in Tulsa territory and three times they ended up with field goals. The drives went like this: four plays for 4 yards, seven plays for 7 yards and four plays for 4 yards.

    The first possession was set up by Dominique Long’s blocked punt. From Tulsa’s 24, Michigan State threw two incomplete passes and White gained 4 yards on a run before Matt Coghlin’s first of four field goals. The next possession came after Kenny Willekes recovered a fumble and MSU started at the Tulsa 36. The Spartans managed a first down on Lewerke’s 15-yard scramble, but a drop by White helped lead to another Coghlin field goal.

    After Michigan State’s next drive ended on downs inside the Tulsa 10 when Rocky Lombardi was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1, the final four-play possession began at Tulsa’s 30 after an Antjuan Simmons interception. But just 4 yards were gained and Coghlin was called on again.

    Instead of having the game put away by halftime, Tulsa went to the locker room feeling like it still had a shot in the second half.

    More: Michigan State takeaways: Play of offensive line, running backs are red flags

    “It’s execution,” Dantonio said. “People look at the plays, look at somebody running certain plays, well we want to do that, too. … We’ve got to make plays, whether it’s our blocking angles or the running back himself, there’s just a lot of different things going on. Without seeing the film, you really can’t say why something didn’t work or how close it was to working. But I thought we played hard and I thought the tempo was good and we had aggressive play calling.”

    “I thought the play-calling was pretty good, but you’ve got to execute.”

    That might not make the fans feel any better. Nor would the notion that Michigan State held some things back in the first week. Keeping things simple in the opener is acceptable when you’re simply fine-tuning your offensive attack. For the Spartans, that’s not the case.

    Still, some made it sound like there was a lot more in the playbook.

    More: Niyo: Spartans' new offense looks a lot like the old one

    “I feel like we didn’t unveil everything,” White said. “I feel like we still got more in the tank.”

    More might be in the tank, and there’s still time for things to be turned around. Michigan State hosts Western Michigan on Saturday night before Arizona State comes to town on Sept. 14. After that, it’s on to the Big Ten with a trip to Northwestern.

    Is there is a sudden turnaround in store like in 2013, when the Spartans offense slogged through four nonconference games before coming to life and rolling to a conference championship? Maybe, but that team was solid along the offensive line and simply needed Connor Cook to emerge at quarterback.

    This year’s team is getting overmatched along the offensive line. At least, it did against Tulsa, a team that was 118th against the run in 2018. How much will that change over the next couple of weeks? That’s tougher to gauge, but if there isn’t significant improvement the boos on Friday might not be the last.

    “We just gotta stay focused, make sure we’re not jumping offsides, holding, dropping passes, just mental focus,” White said. “Being able to score on that first drive, we had the momentum and the defense played outstanding. And for us just to not be able to do it throughout the game, it’s pretty frustrating.

    “But we know it was all on us. We were just holding ourselves back.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

