Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Defensive end Kenny Willekes, who scored the first touchdown of his Michigan State career on Friday, has been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The senior from Rockford, Mich., had 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in MSU’s 28-7 win over Tulsa. He recovered one of his fumbles in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown.

He had seven tackles overall as MSU set a school record by holding Tulsa to minus-73 yards rushing.

This is the first time Willekes has been named Defensive Player of the Week.

The other Big Ten weekly award winners were Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (offense), Indiana kicker Logan Justus (special teams) and Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (freshman).